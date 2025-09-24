'India’s rich don’t buy property': Real estate advisor reveals the new playbook for property returns

Traditional real estate investing is quietly being disrupted—and according to Alchemy Landbase founder Ishmeet Singh Raina, those still chasing full property ownership risk missing out on how the next wave of wealth is being built.

In a LinkedIn post, Raina argues that two emerging models—fractional ownership and real estate funds—are reshaping how high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and everyday investors grow their capital through property.

“Most people think real estate wealth comes from owning property,” Raina writes. “In reality, the wealthiest investors rarely own in the traditional sense.”

He breaks down the growing appeal of each model:

Fractional ownership gives investors access to high-end assets—like luxury villas and farmhouses—at a fraction of the cost. It offers a more tangible connection, including personal use, while newer tech platforms are solving liquidity challenges once common in the space.

Real estate funds, meanwhile, enable broader portfolio exposure and professional management but typically require locking in capital for extended periods and offer little emotional or physical engagement with the assets.

Each model has trade-offs, Raina notes. Fractional investors retain some control and emotional attachment, while fund participants prioritize scale and returns, delegating decisions entirely to fund managers.

He warns that many investors still equate real estate with owning flats or plots outright, ignoring the structural shifts underway. “By the time they wake up to this shift, the early opportunities will be gone,” he cautions.