'Middle-class Indians win in Dubai, lose in India': CA breaks down the brutal real estate truth

Middle-class Indian couples are building retirement wealth in Dubai—while back home, their counterparts are locked into decades of punishing EMIs for properties that barely pay back.

Bengaluru-based CA and startup founder Abhishek Jamuar didn’t mince words on LinkedIn: “Sorry to say, but Dubai’s Indian buyers are smiling wider than India’s.”

Jamuar’s post spotlights a striking divide between what property ownership looks like for Indians abroad versus those buying at home. In Dubai, he says, it’s not just the wealthy snapping up real estate. Regular working-class couples—those who’ve saved diligently over a decade or more—are buying two to three properties, renting them out at yields of 6–7%, and borrowing at just 5%. The result: sustainable, income-generating assets that double as retirement plans.

“Not burdened by the EMIs,” Jamuar emphasized, underlining the financial breathing room this model creates.

Contrast that with India, where the same middle-class couple typically buys a single home, borrows at 10%, and earns a rental yield of just 3%. “One person’s entire income keeps going into EMIs,” he wrote. Ownership, in this case, becomes an ongoing liability rather than a future-ready asset.

To be clear, Jamuar isn’t calling Dubai’s real estate market better. In fact, he believes India’s property prices grow faster. But his core point is about the structure—how Dubai’s system offers freedom, and India’s offers stress.

“The burden that comes with buying a property in India, and the freedom that comes with buying a property in Dubai,” he concluded, is the real difference. It’s not a market problem—it’s a model problem.