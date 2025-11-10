'Net worth ≠ liquidity': How one man paid off his ₹53 lakh home loan in 6 years

Paying off a ₹53 lakh home loan is no small feat. A Reddit user recently shared their experience of doing just that over six years — offering a refreshingly honest look at what it really takes to become debt-free in today’s housing market.

Posting under the handle TellDelhi, the user said they took a home loan in September 2019 and completed repayment in November 2025. The total amount paid was around ₹67 lakh, including ₹14 lakh in interest, as shown in a loan summary with 73 installments completed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The user’s key advice? Think twice before committing to a loan if you tend to overthink. “Don’t take a home loan if you're an overthinker or have anxiety issues. The mental pressure is real.”

One major factor that helped was relocating to Germany in 2021. The increased income abroad accelerated prepayments and allowed the loan to be closed early. “If you have the chance to work abroad, especially with a loan, go for it,” they wrote.

Other lessons shared included the value of having a repayment strategy, speaking to financial advisors, and prepaying as much as possible to reduce interest. “Even though I paid off the loan in six years, I ended up paying ₹67 lakhs total. That’s ₹14 lakh to the bank, not blaming them, but it’s a big chunk. Plan wisely.”

Advertisement

The post also reflected on the emotional side of homeownership. “Buying a house is emotional at first, but that fades when maintenance issues start piling up. Owning a home means owning its problems too.”

Though the house is now valued at ₹1 crore, the user noted that liquidity is a different story. “On paper, my home is worth ₹1 crore now, but my bank balance is nearly empty. So yeah, net worth ≠ liquidity.”

Still, the experience brought some unexpected upsides — from financial discipline to motivation. “If you’re feeling unmotivated in life, take a home loan. You’ll hustle harder, chase bonuses, and manage money better.”