Trump Towers Gurugram hits Rs 3,250 crore on launch day — India’s luxury boom is real

The launch day of Trump Residences Gurugram saw all 298 ultra-luxury units being sold out, resulting in sales worth Rs 3,250 crore, as announced by developers Smartworld and Tribeca Developers. Situated in Sector 69, Gurugram, the residences are priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore.



The project consists of two 51-storey towers and is a collaboration between Smartworld Developers, Tribeca, and The Trump Organization. The developers have described Trump Residences Gurgaon as offering the most prestigious addresses in the country.

Smartworld will manage the development, construction, and customer service aspects of the project, while Tribeca will handle design, marketing, sales, and quality control. Additionally, Tribeca holds the exclusive license for Trump-branded properties in India.

“The phenomenal response to Trump Residences is a testament to the aspiration for world-class living in India. Smartworld is proud to lead the delivery of this landmark project, and we thank our buyers for their trust in our vision,” said Pankaj Bansal, founder of Smartworld Developers. “Selling ₹3,250 crore on Day 1 places this among the biggest luxury deals the country has ever seen."

🚨 Trump Towers in Gurgaon sold out on day 1 with ₹3,250 crore in allotments. pic.twitter.com/MWbqcYt6Bq — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 13, 2025

The launch in Gurugram comes shortly after Donald Trump's re-election as President of the United States, amplifying the global recognition of the brand's presence in India.

Top features of Trump Residences Gurugram

The Trump Residences Gurugram in Sector 69 stands out for its prime location near Golf Course Extension Road.

Prices for units range from Rs 8 to Rs 15 crore, with the project being launched at Rs 27,000 per square feet.

Led by Smartworld and Tribeca, the design and construction promise luxury living with bespoke interiors, private elevators, luxury clubhouses, and curated concierge services. The renowned "Trump" name adds an exclusive appeal for global buyers.

With a total saleable area of 12 lakh square feet, the tower will boast a modern design with features such as all-glass façade, double-height living rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and a shared rooftop offering stunning views of the Aravallis. The second Trump Tower in Gurugram will showcase India's first aquarium bar, integrating a massive aquarium into a bar and restaurant for a unique experience.

Trump Residences Gurugram is the second Trump-branded residential project in North India, following the successful launch of Trump Towers Delhi-NCR in Gurugram in 2018. The first project is fully sold out and scheduled for delivery later this month.

Previously, Tribeca has licensed the Trump brand to Lodha Group in Mumbai and Panchshil Realty in Pune for other Trump-branded residential developments.