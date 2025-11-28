Yamuna Expressway: Rally in property prices is not over yet, here's why

Yamuna Expressway - Delhi-NCR's hottest realty hub-has witnessed an average property price appreciation of 95% in just two years. Rates along the expressway near the Jewar airport have risen from Rs 4,564 per square foot in 2023 to Rs 8,923 per square foot in 2025, according to MagicBricks data. The rise in property prices can be primarily attributed to the ongoing infrastructure development and improvements in connectivity. Market projections indicate that prices could climb by a further 50-60% over the next three to four years, as large-scale projects continue to reshape the region, says the real estate research firm.

Areas adjoining the Yamuna Expressway have seen an expansion in social and physical infrastructure, which may support sustained demand from end users. Educational institutions such as Gautam Buddha University, Sharda University, and Noida International University, together with schools such as Sparsh International and DPS, are situated within a 2-10 km radius of most residential areas.

Healthcare access is provided by Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences and Sharda Hospital, both within 10 km. Residents also benefit from proximity to retail amenities, including Yamuna City Mall, Grand Venice Mall, Omaxe Connaught Place, and local markets, typically within a 1-5 km range.

Employment prospects in the vicinity are growing, with the upcoming Jewar International Airport anticipated to generate jobs in aviation, logistics, and allied services. Industrial and logistics parks managed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) are supporting sectors such as warehousing, manufacturing, and IT services.

The proposed Film City project is expected to further employment in media and entertainment. Neighbouring cities Noida and Greater Noida, located 15-25 km away, host numerous IT, manufacturing, and corporate offices, enhancing the area's residential appeal. Improvements in transport, including planned metro extensions and expressway upgrades, are expected to make the region more accessible to families and professionals seeking better amenities and work opportunities.

Vishal Raheja, Founder & MD of InvestoXpert Advisors says the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has become the single biggest catalyst reshaping housing demand along the Yamuna Expressway.

"What was once a peripheral stretch has rapidly evolved into one of NCR’s most sought-after real estate corridors, with prices reflecting the airport-led momentum. Key micro-markets closest to the airport—Chi-3, Chi-4, Sector 27, Chi Phi, and Sector 22D—have witnessed the sharpest spikes. Chi-3, in particular, has recorded a ten-fold jump in land prices, signalling investor confidence in the region’s long-term potential."