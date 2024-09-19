HDFC Pension AUM surpasses Rs 1 lakh crore, with 2.1 mn subscribers

HDFC Pension Fund Management has become the first private sector pension fund manager to surpass Rs 1 lakh crore assets under management (AUM). The assets under management (AUM) of the company have doubled in the span of 16 months, mainly due to a significant 34.1% growth in its subscriber base, which currently exceeds 2.1 million individuals. This remarkable achievement solidifies the company's position as the inaugural private sector pension fund manager to reach such a noteworthy milestone.

Assets under management (AUM) refer to the combined market value of all the investments that a person or entity manages for investors. AUM can vary due to changes in the flow of funds into or out of a fund and the price movements of the assets held within the portfolio.

HDFC Pension, a subsidiary company of HDFC Life Insurance, is responsible for managing 43.6% of the total Assets Under Management (AUM) in the National Pension Scheme, catering to both retail and corporate segments.

HDFC Pension celebrated its successful 11 years of operations by achieving a significant milestone. The company presently holds a remarkable 43.6% share of the total AUM in the NPS Retail and Corporate segment. Impressively, over 36.8% of subscribers in this segment have selected HDFC Pension as their preferred Pension Fund Manager (PFM), reflecting the trust and confidence investors place in the company.

Additionally, HDFC Pension boasts a team of more than 5,000 dedicated Pension Agents. As the largest Corporate NPS Point of Presence, the company collaborates with over 2800 organizations, serving in excess of three lakh employees under their corporate umbrella. These impressive figures underline HDFC Pension's dominant market position and the deep trust it has cultivated among its clients and investors.

About HDFC Pension Fund

The HDFC Pension Fund - Scheme G - TIER I is a National Pension System (NPS) scheme managed by HDFC Pension Fund that specializes in investing primarily in Government of India (GOI) Securities. This scheme caters specifically to TIER I investors in accordance with NPS guidelines.

In the NPS framework, investors are provided with two distinct accounts: Tier I account, which is mandatory for NPS participants, and Tier II account, which is optional.

When evaluating the performance of HDFC Pension Fund - Scheme G - TIER I, it falls within the third pentile in key parameters such as Returns, Downside Risk, and Consistency. A pentile is a way of dividing a data set or population into five equal parts, with each part representing 20% of the total. In this context, the first pentile denotes the top performers, while the fifth pentile indicates the lowest performers.

The program was founded on August 1, 2013, and offers a low expense ratio of 0.04%. It holds investments in 16 companies, with a significant investment in a GOI Security set to mature on July 24, 2037. The portfolio primarily consists of securities with sovereign ratings, prioritizing stability and security in its investments.