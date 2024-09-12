I'm 34, married, and wish to retire by 45. What should be my target corpus?

I am 34 years old, married, and wish to retire by 45. What should be my target corpus? I request your help with my retirement planning. I have ₹84 lakh in mutual funds, an emergency fund of ₹2.5 lakh in an FD, and sufficient health and term insurance. How should I plan?
Reply by Mayank Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and COO, FinEdge
Early retirement requires serious mathematical calculations, and the information you have provided is insufficient.
To calculate accurately, you need to evaluate your current monthly expenses and factor in inflation for your retirement period. Retiring at the age of 45 means you would need to cover another 40 years of retirement expenses (until age 85). Your retirement corpus would need to be large enough to sustain 480 months of expenses without compromising your lifestyle. This requires a significant corpus, and the exact amount can only be calculated once additional information is available. For example, if your inflation-adjusted monthly expenses are ₹2 lakh (assuming ₹1 lakh per month today), you would need approximately ₹10 crore as your retirement corpus to start with!
To embark on a comfortable retirement journey, keep the following in mind:
FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early) sounds easier than it actually is and requires a detailed financial plan and expert guidance. Avoid making decisions based on ad-hoc calculations, as they can lead to tough situations due to incorrect assumptions.
