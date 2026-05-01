Need ₹40 crore to retire in India? Here’s the math behind the big number

A ₹40 crore retirement corpus may sound excessive at first glance, but according to Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of wealth management firm Dezerv, it could be a realistic target for urban Indians with rising lifestyle costs. Speaking on The Money Mindset podcast, Jethwani said that an individual currently spending ₹1–2 lakh per month in a metro city may need around ₹40 crore by age 60 to retire comfortably. The estimate excludes primary residence and personal assets such as cars, but includes all future living expenses.

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The discussion gained traction when journalist Sonia Shenoy shared her own situation as a case study. “I am almost 40, and I have an expense of ₹2 lakh a month… How much would I need by 60?” she asked. Jethwani’s response was unequivocal: “₹40 crore.”

The math behind ₹40 crore

The headline number is driven by three core variables: inflation, time, and longevity.

Start with a baseline monthly expense of ₹2 lakh—representative of an upper-middle-class household in a metro. This typically includes rent or maintenance, domestic help, transportation, travel, healthcare, and discretionary spending.

The critical assumption here is inflation—not headline CPI, but real lifestyle inflation, which tends to be significantly higher. While official inflation hovers around 5–6%, urban households often experience closer to 9% inflation, driven by:

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Healthcare costs rising at 12–14% annually

Domestic staff wages increasing by 10–12%

Education, travel, and lifestyle expenses growing at 8–10%

When this 9% inflation is compounded over 20 years, the impact is substantial. A monthly expense of ₹2 lakh today rises to approximately ₹11.2 lakh per month by age 60. On an annual basis, that translates to roughly ₹1.34 crore per year just to maintain the same standard of living.

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The second factor is longevity. Retirement is no longer a 10–15 year phase. With improving life expectancy, especially in urban India, a 60-year-old today could easily live another 25–30 years. Statistical probabilities suggest that one partner in a couple has a strong likelihood of living beyond 85, and a meaningful chance of reaching 90.

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Putting these together:

Annual expense at retirement: ~₹1.3 crore

Retirement duration: ~30 years

This leads to a total requirement in the range of ₹35–40 crore, assuming expenses continue to rise and investment returns during retirement only partially offset inflation.

Compounding changes the perspective

While ₹40 crore appears daunting, the number becomes more manageable when viewed through the lens of compounding.

Jethwani’s framework assumes a 12% annual return during the accumulation phase. Under this assumption, a ₹40 crore corpus required 20 years later is equivalent to roughly ₹4–5 crore in today’s terms.

This reframes the challenge. The goal is not to “accumulate ₹40 crore” in isolation, but to start early, invest consistently, and allow compounding to bridge the gap over time.

Is ₹40 crore realistic?

Not all experts agree that ₹40 crore should be seen as a universal benchmark.

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CA Kanan Bahl offers a more contextual perspective, noting that while the inflation math is valid, retirement needs vary significantly based on lifestyle and geography. He agrees that headline inflation often understates real costs—particularly in healthcare, where inflation can exceed 12–14%.

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However, he highlights that expenses are highly flexible. For instance, in smaller towns or non-metro regions, monthly expenses can be a fraction of metro costs. In such cases, even after adjusting for inflation, a retirement corpus of ₹1.5–2 crore may be sufficient.

His key argument is that retirement planning should not be driven by a single headline number. Factors such as city, lifestyle choices, and spending discipline play a critical role in determining the actual requirement.

The takeaway

The ₹40 crore figure is less a fixed target and more a reflection of how inflation, longevity, and lifestyle expectations compound over time. For urban investors, especially those in their 30s and 40s, the exercise highlights the importance of realistic assumptions and early planning.

Rather than focusing on the number itself, the more relevant question is whether current savings and investments are aligned with future expenses—and whether they are growing fast enough to keep pace.