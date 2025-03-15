New guidelines for National Pension System -  NPS pension processing to be like OPS; check details

NPS vs OPS: The Central Pension Accounting Office has recently released updated guidelines aimed at ensuring retired employees of the National Pension System receive their pensions in a timely manner. In a memo dated March 12, 2025, the CPAO has reiterated to officials involved in processing NPS pension cases that they should adhere to the same procedures outlined for the Old Pension Scheme, as previously directed on December 18, 2023.

Despite previous clear directives, the CPAO has observed instances where Pay and Accounts Offices continue to mishandle pension cases. Specifically, certain offices are still submitting provisional PPOs with three copies instead of the required two PPO booklets (one for the pensioner and one for the disburser), causing avoidable delays in the process.

In order to streamline and expedite the process of pension disbursement, the CPAO has requested all relevant officers, including Principal CCAs, CCAs, AGs, and authorised bank CPPCs, to adhere strictly to the prescribed guidelines. These measures are intended to guarantee that NPS retirees receive their pensions punctually and without any obstacles.

Retirement planning: OPS vs NPS vs UPS

Retirement planning is an important aspect of financial decision-making, and selecting the appropriate scheme can have a significant impact on your future financial security.

The CPAO's new guidelines are expected to streamline the NPS pension processing, aiming to address the long-standing issue of delayed pension approvals that have been causing financial uncertainty for retired employees. With the implementation of these rules, the pension processing for NPS retirees will now be aligned with OPS procedures, resulting in faster and more transparent disbursement of pensions. This change is expected to ensure timely payment of pensions to NPS beneficiaries, without any unnecessary difficulties or delays.

Old Pension Scheme

Prior to the introduction of the National Pension System (NPS) in 2004, government employees were enrolled in the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). This pension plan, known for its defined benefit structure, provided retirees with a guaranteed pension based on their final basic salary and years of service. To qualify for OPS benefits, employees must have completed a minimum of ten years of service.

Upon retirement, OPS pensioners receive a fixed pension amount, supplemented by biannual Dearness Allowance (DA) revisions to offset inflation. In the unfortunate event of a pensioner's passing, their family continues to receive pension benefits.

OPS Eligibility Criteria

Applicable to central government employees hired before December 22, 2003

Requires a minimum of ten years of government service

Employee contributions are not required.

National Pension System

The National Pension System (NPS) was introduced in 2004 to replace the Older Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees. It was expanded in 2009 to include private-sector employees, self-employed individuals, and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Unlike OPS, NPS is a market-linked pension scheme where the retirement savings depend on investment performance.

Employees contribute regularly to the NPS, and upon reaching the age of 60, they can utilize 40% of the accumulated corpus for an annuity and withdraw the remaining 60% without incurring taxation. The pension amount received is not guaranteed, as it is tied to the performance of investments.

The eligibility criteria for NPS include government and private-sector employees, NRIs, and self-employed individuals. Mandatory contributions are required throughout the service period.

Unified Pension Scheme

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) was introduced in 2024 with the goal of providing a pension plan that combines the guaranteed benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) with the contribution model of the National Pension Scheme (NPS). Initially, UPS is available to all central government employees and may eventually expand to include state government employees.

Employees enrolled in NPS have the option to switch to UPS, allowing for increased pension coverage. Under UPS, retirees with a minimum of 25 years of service are guaranteed a pension equal to 50% of their average basic salary from the last 12 months before retirement. Those with at least 10 years of service are entitled to a minimum pension of ₹10,000 per month upon retirement.

In the unfortunate event of a pensioner's passing, their family will receive 60% of the pension amount they were receiving. Employee contributions to UPS are set at 10% of their basic salary and dearness allowance, while the government contributes 18.5%—a higher percentage than what is contributed to NPS, which is 14%.

UPS Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility: Open to central government employees with possible extension to state employees.

Switching: Employees enrolled in NPS can transition to UPS.

Contribution: 10% of basic pay + DA is required from employees.