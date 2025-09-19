No strings, no annuity trap: This NPS rule change could unlock ₹80 lakh in your hands

Your NPS account could soon become more flexible and powerful than ever. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has proposed sweeping changes to the National Pension System—giving subscribers more control, longer investment timelines, fewer annuity obligations, and greater liquidity. The draft is open for feedback until October 17.
The proposed reforms aim to modernize NPS for non-government subscribers, including corporate professionals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. Key highlights from the draft include:
The scope of permitted withdrawals is also expanding. In addition to existing uses like children’s education and medical emergencies, the revised list includes:
Further, the reforms allow subscribers to pledge their NPS account as collateral for loans—making it a potentially valuable liquidity source without disrupting retirement planning.
Other proposed changes include a mechanism for nominees to access up to 20% of the pension corpus if a subscriber goes missing, and a full exit route for those renouncing Indian citizenship—no annuity purchase required.
Whether you're 30 or 60, planning early or deferring retirement, the proposed changes promise greater autonomy over how and when you use your pension wealth.