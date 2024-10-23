Pension alert: Central govt pensioners will get this additional pension after 80 years; key details here

Central pension: The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions, has issued a recent notification announcing that central government pensioners aged 80 and above will be entitled to an additional pension known as compassionate allowance. The DoPPW has introduced new guidelines outlining the process for central government civil retirees reaching 80 to receive these supplementary benefits. The aim of this update is to streamline the distribution of these extra allowances.

According to the department's OM, pensioners who turn 80 will qualify for an extra pension starting from the first day of the month in which their 80th birthday falls. For example, if a pensioner was born on August 20, 1942, they will start receiving this additional amount from August 1, 2022. Similarly, if their birthday is on August 1, 1942, the extra pension will also commence on August 1, 2022, as stated in the memorandum.

Upon reaching 80, pensioners will see a 20% increase in their basic pension or compassionate allowance. The percentage of the additional amount rises with age: from 85 to under 90, it increases to 30%; from 90 to under 95, it rises to 40%; and so on, with individuals aged 100 or above receiving a full 100% of their basic pension.

As per the provisions of Sub Rule 6 of Rule 44 of CCS(Pension) Rules 2021 [erstwhile Rule 49(2-A) of CCS(Pension) Rules 1972], after completion of eighty years of age or above by a retired government servant, in addition to a pension or a compassionate allowance admissible under the rules, additional pension or additional compassionate allowance shall be payable to the retired Government servant in the following manner:

Age of pensioner Additional pension/additional compassionate allowance

From 80 years to less than 85 years 20% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

From 85 years to less than 90 years 30% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

From 90 years to less than 95 years 40% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

From 95 years to less than 100 years 50% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

100 years or more 100% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

“The additional pension or additional compassionate allowance shall be payable from first day of the calendar month in which it falls due. For example, a pensioner born on August 20, 1942 shall be eligible for additional pension at the rate of twenty percent of the basic pension with effect from August 1, 2022. A pensioner born on August 1, 1942 shall also be eligible for additional pension at the rate of twenty percent of the basic pension with effect from August 1, 2022,” the ministry OM said.

The purpose of this update is to provide clarity on the commencement date of the supplementary pension and to facilitate a seamless process for pension recipients. We have instructed all relevant departments and banks to disseminate this information to ensure full compliance.

All Ministries/Departments and Pension Disbursing Authorities/Banks are requested that the above provisions of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 may be brought to the notice of all concerned for compliance.