As Indians live longer and retirement stretches over two to three decades, financial planners say retirees need to focus less on accumulating wealth and more on ensuring it generates a reliable income. Experts believe annuities can play a key role in protecting retirees against longevity risk, inflation and the possibility of outliving their savings.

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According to Sabyasachi Sarkar, Managing Director and CEO of Go Digit Life Insurance, retirement planning after the age of 60 requires a fundamental shift in financial priorities.

"After 60, the need for financial security does not disappear; it simply undergoes a structural evolution," Sarkar said. "As you move past 60, protection must pivot entirely toward income continuity, lifestyle preservation, and estate efficiency."

Unlike the working years, when insurance primarily serves as income replacement for dependents, retirement planning focuses on maintaining a stable cash flow throughout one's lifetime. With home loans repaid and children financially independent, retirees still need enough income to cover everyday expenses, healthcare costs and rising inflation.

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Rising life expectancy

India's average life expectancy has increased from around 63 years in the early 2000s to nearly 72 years today, according to Sarkar. While longer lifespans reflect improvements in healthcare and living standards, they also increase the risk of retirees exhausting their savings.

"Retirement today is no longer a brief phase; it can easily span two to three decades," he noted.

Inflation adds another layer of uncertainty. Assuming an annual inflation rate of 6%, the cost of living could double in roughly 12 years. At the same time, unexpected medical emergencies can significantly erode retirement savings, making regular income streams increasingly important.

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How annuities work

An annuity is a financial contract under which an individual pays a lump sum or contributes over time to an insurance company in exchange for regular income after retirement.

Sarkar described annuities as "an unshakeable cash-flow buffer" that can transform a retirement corpus into a predictable source of lifelong income.

Retirees can choose from different types of annuities based on their financial goals. Guaranteed annuities lock in a fixed payout for life, offering certainty over future income. Variable annuities, meanwhile, invest in market-linked assets and provide the potential for higher returns while still offering a degree of guaranteed income.

Depending on retirement needs, investors can opt for immediate annuities that begin payouts soon after purchase or deferred annuities that start paying at a later date.

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Protecting a spouse

Sarkar also highlighted the importance of Joint Life Annuity plans, particularly where one spouse depends on the other's retirement income.

"A Joint Life Annuity provides seamless structural protection. It guarantees that the same income stream continues uninterrupted for the surviving partner's lifetime, preserving their dignity and maintaining their established lifestyle," he said.

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Some annuity products also offer a Return of Purchase Price option, under which the original investment is returned to the nominee after specified events or the annuitant's death.

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Locking in guaranteed income

Unlike several insurance products that become more expensive with age, annuities can offer relatively better guaranteed payout rates for older buyers.

Sarkar said purchasing an annuity before major health complications arise can help retirees lock in favourable guaranteed income rates. He also suggested enhancing annuity plans with riders covering critical illness or accidental total and permanent disability to strengthen financial protection during medical emergencies.

"By shifting your perspective to tailored, annuity-driven income architecture, you stop worrying about how long your savings will last and start enjoying the retirement you spent a lifetime building," Sarkar said.

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