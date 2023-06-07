What to do if EPFO has not yet processed the claim for payment of a higher pension?

The deadline to apply to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to opt for a higher pension is June 26, 2023. If you’ve already applied but haven’t received any updates from EPFO, it’s essential to send a reminder as an expert warns that the scrutiny of applications for claiming a higher pension and the validation of joint options are experiencing significant delays at field offices.

“If the pensioners have not heard anything from the concerned local office of the RPFC, it is open to them to send a reminder to the said Authority for expediting the processing of their claim and take further action for payment of higher pension in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of EPFO vs Sunil Kumar B, decided on 4.11.2022,” stated B C Prabhakar, Advocate and President of Karnataka Employers’ Association in a circular shared on June 6.

The EPFO has told field officers to validate the joint option application within 20 days of its receipt without any delay. An EPFO circular issued on April 23 stated that the field office would examine applications and joint options for higher pension. “The joint option uploaded by the pensioners as well as employers have not been processed by the respective Field Officers of the EPFO,” said Prabhakar

He added, “The matter was discussed at EPFO Head Office level which was presided over by the Secretary, Labour and Employment. On review of the progress made by field officers, it was found that scrutiny of applications for claiming higher pension/validation of joint option is very slow in Field officers.

EPFO recently asked its officials to ensure the scrutiny of applications for validation of joint option for the proposed higher pension plan within the specified timeline. EPFO said that all information would be vetted and approved by the employer and would be examined for completeness for provided records. If the records and wage details submitted by the employer match the field office details, the dues will be calculated, and a demand letter must be issued to the employer within the timeline.

Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Partner at INDUSLAW, said, “The circular dated June 2, 2023, issued by the EPFO stipulates expeditious scrutiny of applications for validation of joint options/joint options. It further requires the demand letter/communication to employers for providing additional proof or for correcting errors to be issued within 20 days of the application for validation of joint option/joint option being filed. This is certainly a welcome step as it would ensure a greater degree of efficiency in the application process.”