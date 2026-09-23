Capital gains tax in India vs worldwide: How does India compare with other countries?

Section 45 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, lays down the general rule that profits or gains arising from the transfer of a capital asset are taxable in the year in which the transfer takes place, unless a specific provision provides otherwise.
Capital gains are broadly classified as short-term capital gains (STCG) and long-term capital gains (LTCG) based on the applicable holding period.
For listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, STCG on transfers covered by the securities transaction tax (STT) framework is generally taxed at 20%. LTCG on such assets is taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding the annual exemption threshold of ₹1.25 lakh.
For many other long-term capital assets, the LTCG rate is 12.5% without indexation for transfers made on or after July 23, 2024. For certain immovable property acquired before July 23, 2024, resident individuals and HUFs have a grandfathering option to compare the tax under the earlier 20% indexed regime with the new 12.5% regime.
The law also contains specific provisions under Section 45 covering situations such as insurance compensation, ULIPs, conversion of capital assets into stock-in-trade, compulsory acquisition, joint development agreements and reconstitution of firms.
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How capital gains tax rates vary worldwide
There is no uniform global approach to taxing capital gains. The PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries matrix in the accompanying chart compares headline statutory rates across territories and distinguishes between corporate and individual taxation.
Some jurisdictions have no standalone comprehensive capital gains tax. The chart identifies Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the Cayman Islands and New Zealand among territories where there is no standalone CGT framework, although other taxes or rules can apply depending on the transaction.
At the other end of the spectrum, headline individual rates can be substantially higher. The chart shows 45% for Korea as the highest cited individual headline rate in its matrix, while countries such as France, Japan, Denmark and the United States have headline rates or structures that can result in significant taxation of investment gains.
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The comparison also shows that some countries do not have a separate capital gains tax line but instead tax gains through their normal corporate or personal income-tax systems.
Capital gains tax rates
|Country/territory
|Corporate headline rate
|Individual headline rate
|Tax treatment
|India
|12.5%–35%
|12.5%–35%
|Hybrid; rates vary by asset and holding period
|United States
|Normal CIT
|Up to 20%*
|Normal income tax/CGT rules
|Canada
|50% inclusion
|50% inclusion
|50% of capital gain included in taxable income
|United Kingdom
|Normal CIT
|18% / 24%
|Hybrid
|Australia
|Normal CIT
|Normal PIT
|Capital gains generally taxed through income tax
|France
|Normal CIT
|30% + 4%
|Normal income tax/flat-tax framework
|Germany
|Normal CIT
|26.375%
|Normal PIT/withholding framework
|Japan
|Normal CIT
|20.315%–39.6%
|Rates vary by asset
|Singapore
|NA
|NA
|No standalone CGT
|Hong Kong SAR
|NA
|NA
|No standalone CGT
|New Zealand
|No CGT
|No CGT
|No comprehensive standalone CGT
|South Africa
|21.6% effective
|18% maximum
|Inclusion-rate system
|Switzerland
|See summary
|11.66%–20.54%
|Varies by circumstances
|Korea (Rep. of)
|25%
|Up to 45%
|Asset-specific rates
|Norway
|22%
|37.84%
|Hybrid
|Brazil
|34%
|15%–22.5%
|Withholding tax applies
|China
|Normal CIT
|20%
|Normal CIT/PIT framework
|Italy
|Normal CIT
|26%
|Hybrid
|Spain
|Normal CIT
|30% (resident) / 19% (non-resident)
|Hybrid
|Sweden
|See summary
|30%
|Hybrid
|Thailand
|Normal CIT
|Normal PIT
|Normal tax framework
*The treatment of capital gains in the US varies by asset, holding period and taxpayer circumstances.
Why headline rates need context
A simple comparison of headline rates can be misleading. Countries differ in their treatment of holding periods, asset classes, exemptions, participation exemptions, inflation adjustments and non-resident withholding taxes.
For example, the chart notes that Canada includes 50% of a capital gain in taxable income, rather than simply applying a standalone CGT rate to the entire gain. Japan has different rates depending on the asset type, while South Africa uses an inclusion-rate mechanism.
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Therefore, India's 12.5% LTCG rate for several asset classes cannot be compared directly with every country's headline rate without considering how the underlying tax system calculates taxable gains.