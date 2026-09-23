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Capital gains tax in India vs worldwide: How does India compare with other countries?

Capital gains tax in India vs worldwide: How does India compare with other countries?

Capital gains tax in India varies by asset class and holding period, with separate rules for short-term and long-term gains. Worldwide, tax treatment differs sharply, ranging from no standalone capital gains tax in some jurisdictions to headline individual rates of 45% or more.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 2:15 AM IST
Capital gains tax in India vs worldwide: How does India compare with other countries?Capital gains are broadly classified as short-term capital gains (STCG) and long-term capital gains (LTCG) based on the applicable holding period.

Capital gains tax in India depends on the type of asset, the holding period and the nature of the taxpayer. While listed equity and equity-oriented mutual funds have separate tax rates, gains from other assets can be taxed differently. Globally, capital gains taxation varies widely, with some countries imposing no standalone capital gains tax and others taxing gains at rates of 30% or more.

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India’s capital gains tax framework

Section 45 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, lays down the general rule that profits or gains arising from the transfer of a capital asset are taxable in the year in which the transfer takes place, unless a specific provision provides otherwise.

Capital gains are broadly classified as short-term capital gains (STCG) and long-term capital gains (LTCG) based on the applicable holding period.

For listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, STCG on transfers covered by the securities transaction tax (STT) framework is generally taxed at 20%. LTCG on such assets is taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding the annual exemption threshold of ₹1.25 lakh.

For many other long-term capital assets, the LTCG rate is 12.5% without indexation for transfers made on or after July 23, 2024. For certain immovable property acquired before July 23, 2024, resident individuals and HUFs have a grandfathering option to compare the tax under the earlier 20% indexed regime with the new 12.5% regime.

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The law also contains specific provisions under Section 45 covering situations such as insurance compensation, ULIPs, conversion of capital assets into stock-in-trade, compulsory acquisition, joint development agreements and reconstitution of firms.

MUST READ: Will retail investors get relief from LTCG tax? Here's what the Finance Ministry told Parliament

How capital gains tax rates vary worldwide

There is no uniform global approach to taxing capital gains. The PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries matrix in the accompanying chart compares headline statutory rates across territories and distinguishes between corporate and individual taxation.

Some jurisdictions have no standalone comprehensive capital gains tax. The chart identifies Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the Cayman Islands and New Zealand among territories where there is no standalone CGT framework, although other taxes or rules can apply depending on the transaction.

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At the other end of the spectrum, headline individual rates can be substantially higher. The chart shows 45% for Korea as the highest cited individual headline rate in its matrix, while countries such as France, Japan, Denmark and the United States have headline rates or structures that can result in significant taxation of investment gains.

ALSO READ: Selling a property this year? Why the new 12.5% capital gains tax may not always reduce your tax bill

The comparison also shows that some countries do not have a separate capital gains tax line but instead tax gains through their normal corporate or personal income-tax systems.

Capital gains tax rates

Country/territory Corporate headline rate Individual headline rate Tax treatment
India 12.5%–35% 12.5%–35% Hybrid; rates vary by asset and holding period
United States Normal CIT Up to 20%* Normal income tax/CGT rules
Canada 50% inclusion 50% inclusion 50% of capital gain included in taxable income
United Kingdom Normal CIT 18% / 24% Hybrid
Australia Normal CIT Normal PIT Capital gains generally taxed through income tax
France Normal CIT 30% + 4% Normal income tax/flat-tax framework
Germany Normal CIT 26.375% Normal PIT/withholding framework
Japan Normal CIT 20.315%–39.6% Rates vary by asset
Singapore NA NA No standalone CGT
Hong Kong SAR NA NA No standalone CGT
New Zealand No CGT No CGT No comprehensive standalone CGT
South Africa 21.6% effective 18% maximum Inclusion-rate system
Switzerland See summary 11.66%–20.54% Varies by circumstances
Korea (Rep. of) 25% Up to 45% Asset-specific rates
Norway 22% 37.84% Hybrid
Brazil 34% 15%–22.5% Withholding tax applies
China Normal CIT 20% Normal CIT/PIT framework
Italy Normal CIT 26% Hybrid
Spain Normal CIT 30% (resident) / 19% (non-resident) Hybrid
Sweden See summary 30% Hybrid
Thailand Normal CIT Normal PIT Normal tax framework

*The treatment of capital gains in the US varies by asset, holding period and taxpayer circumstances.

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Why headline rates need context

A simple comparison of headline rates can be misleading. Countries differ in their treatment of holding periods, asset classes, exemptions, participation exemptions, inflation adjustments and non-resident withholding taxes.

For example, the chart notes that Canada includes 50% of a capital gain in taxable income, rather than simply applying a standalone CGT rate to the entire gain. Japan has different rates depending on the asset type, while South Africa uses an inclusion-rate mechanism.

DO READ: FD vs bond investment: Which fixed-income investment offers better post-tax returns for investors?

Therefore, India's 12.5% LTCG rate for several asset classes cannot be compared directly with every country's headline rate without considering how the underlying tax system calculates taxable gains.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 2:15 AM IST
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