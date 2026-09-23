Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow: What makes these cities India's new consumption hubs

Ahmedabad has the largest population among the five cities at 98 lakh. Its Market Affluence Score stands at 74.5, while its Urban Bharat City Opportunity Index score is 7,300. The report places Ahmedabad in the Elite category, which comprises large and affluent markets capable of driving immediate consumption scale.

Pune

Pune combines a relatively high Affluence Index of 83.4 with a population of 68 lakh. Its Opportunity Index score stands at 5,668. The combination gives Pune a substantial consumer base alongside strong purchasing power, placing it among the report’s Elite cities.

Jaipur

Jaipur stands out for its Market Affluence Score of 100, the highest among the five cities. Its population is estimated at 44 lakh, while its Opportunity Index score is 4,400.

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The report identifies Jaipur as one of the cities demonstrating how consumption hubs are emerging beyond traditional metropolitan markets.

Surat

Surat has a population of 56 lakh, higher than Jaipur and Lucknow, but its Affluence Index of 60.4 is lower than those of Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow. Its Opportunity Index score is 3,382.

The report also identifies Surat as an important emerging consumption centre, with Gujarat among the states showing a significant concentration of highly placed cities.

Lucknow

Lucknow has a population of 42 lakh and an Affluence Index of 73.1, giving it an Opportunity Index score of 3,071. It therefore combines a smaller population base with relatively strong household affluence.

The report also identifies Lucknow as an emerging consumption hub, with Uttar Pradesh forming one of the key regions in the new consumption geography.

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Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Surat and Lucknow: Key metrics

City Population (lakh) Affluence Index Urban Bharat City Opportunity Index Ahmedabad 98 74.5 7,300 Pune 68 83.4 5,668 Jaipur 44 100.0 4,400 Surat 56 60.4 3,382 Lucknow 42 73.1 3,071 Source: Kantar TGI / Urban Bharat City Opportunity Index.

What makes these cities important?

The report's methodology combines Market Affluence Score and Market Population to assess market potential rather than relying on population alone. Together, the five cities illustrate different consumption-market profiles: Ahmedabad has scale, Pune combines scale with high affluence, Jaipur leads on affluence, while Surat and Lucknow bring sizeable populations and expanding purchasing power. The report says these markets are increasingly important for premium products, organised retail and future demand creation beyond metros.