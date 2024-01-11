Centrum appoints Manish Jain as head of Fund Management biz

BFSI firm Centrum Group (Centrum) on Thursday appointed Manish Jain as Head of its fund management businesses. He will lead and manage Centrum's Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and non-discretionary equity advisory verticals.

Jain comes with a proven track record of over 20 years in the Indian equities market, managing equity funds, driving high quality equity research and with expertise both on the buy and sell sides. He has held senior positions with leading financial institutions such as Nomura/Lehman Brothers, ICICI Securities and most recently with Ambit Investment Advisors, where he was managing their Coffee Can Portfolio having an AUM (asset under managememt) of around Rs 1,150 crore.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a MBA in Finance from Symbiosis, Pune.

Centrum's wealth business manages over Rs 35,000 crores in client assets. Through its group's PMS business, it offers over 5 portfolio strategies. In addition to managing the PMS & non-discretionary equity advisory, Jain will also be responsible for introducing new strategies and strengthening and on-boarding client relationships.

Commenting on his appointment, Sandeep Das, MD & CEO, Centrum Wealth, said, "With the relative outperformance of equity markets in CY 2023 and anticipated tailwinds in the coming year, we would like to strengthen our expertise in Equity Advisory and PMS. I am confident that Manish's vast experience in managing large funds and impeccable track record in delivering healthy returns, will bring immense value to our equity investing strategies and add to client delight."

Centrum has been serving the financial and advisory needs of institutions and HNIs for two and a half decades. Its institutional services include Investment Banking and Broking to FIIs, Pension Funds, Indian Mutual Funds, Domestic Institutions etc.

It also provide Wealth Management Services to HNIs and Family Offices, Affordable Housing finance in tier 2 & 3 cities and Retail Broking services.

