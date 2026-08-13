Chennai Property Tax: Why some owners are getting higher revised tax demand notices

The clarification came after reports of a property tax hike began circulating, prompting the civic body to describe them as false and urge residents to rely on official information.

Has Chennai property tax been increased?

No. The GCC has clarified that there has been no general increase in property tax rates across Chennai.

The higher amount shown in some revised notices is linked to the assessment of individual properties, rather than a change in the rate used to calculate property tax. Therefore, owners who have received such notices should not assume that a citywide tax hike has been imposed.

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Why are some property owners getting revised GCC notices?

The GCC said it identified discrepancies in property details, particularly the recorded area of properties, through multiple sources. These include Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, satellite data, government records and self-declarations submitted by property owners.

If a property was found to occupy a larger area than the one on which tax was previously assessed, the corporation issued a revised demand based on the corrected details.

For example, a property that had historically been assessed using a smaller recorded area could now receive a higher demand after the GCC verifies its actual extent. The civic body has described the exercise as revenue regularisation and correction of assessment discrepancies, rather than a fresh increase in property tax rates.

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How can property owners challenge a revised assessment?

Property owners who believe their revised assessment is incorrect can appeal to the concerned regional deputy commissioner within 15 days of receiving the notice.

The GCC has said appeals will be disposed of within 30 days.

Owners should check the details used in the revised assessment before filing an appeal. This is particularly important for the property area, since an incorrect measurement or record could directly affect the tax demand.

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What should Chennai property owners do?

Owners who receive a revised demand should first compare the property details mentioned in the notice with their actual property records. If the area or other assessment parameters are incorrect, they can submit an objection within the prescribed 15-day period.

The GCC has also urged residents not to rely on reports claiming that property tax rates have been increased across Chennai. Property-specific concerns should instead be taken up with the relevant regional deputy commissioner’s office.

The latest clarification means that a higher demand notice does not, by itself, indicate a new citywide property tax rate. In cases covered by the GCC’s assessment correction exercise, the increase reflects the corporation updating the taxable assessment to match the property details it has verified.

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(With inputs from ANI)