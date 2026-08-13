Tata Sons succession: Who controls Tata Group’s holding company and how it operates

Who owns Tata Sons?

The two largest shareholders are the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT). Together, the two trusts hold 51.54% of Tata Sons, giving them an absolute majority.

Other Tata-related philanthropic trusts account for the remainder of the roughly 66% trust ownership.

The structure means that Tata Sons is effectively controlled through charitable trusts rather than by an individual member of the Tata family.

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Noel Tata chairs Tata Trusts, the umbrella body under which the principal Tata charitable trusts operate. However, he does not personally own the shares held by these trusts. The assets belong to the respective charitable organisations, with decisions taken through their boards of trustees.

A 2024 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal judgment also noted that M K Tata Trust holds 2,421 shares of Tata Sons. These shares were settled into the trust as corpus when it was established in 1959.

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How Tata Sons controls the group

Tata Sons serves as the principal holding company and promoter of the operating companies within the Tata Group. However, each Tata company operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors.

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The relationship between Tata Sons and companies using the Tata brand is also governed by the Brand Equity & Business Promotion (BEBP) agreement.

Companies using the Tata brand commit to operating their businesses ethically and with excellence. They are required to adopt the Tata Code of Conduct (TCoC) and the Tata Business Excellence Model (TBEM).

The Tata Code of Conduct establishes principles covering integrity, ethical behaviour, corporate governance, human dignity, professionalism and responsibility towards stakeholders.

TBEM, meanwhile, focuses on business excellence, leadership, strategy, operational performance, customer and employee understanding, and the use of data and best practices.

With Chandrasekaran’s tenure set to end in February 2027, the succession process will therefore be significant not only for Tata Sons but for the wider group of companies operating under the Tata umbrella.

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