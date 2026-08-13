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Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares zoom 12% to hit 52-week high; here is why

Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares zoom 12% to hit 52-week high; here is why

On the earnings front, the company's profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended June 2026 stood at Rs 16.31 crore, registering a growth of 27.42 per cent from Rs 12.80 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 3:09 PM IST
Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares zoom 12% to hit 52-week high; here is whyEBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 46.60 crore, up 12.89 per cent from Rs 41.28 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
SUMMARY
  • MIDHANI became India's first firm with GE Aerospace S400 lab approval
  • The certification covers chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing across key materials
  • The company said the recognition reflects quality, technical excellence and standards

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) soared 11.96 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a 52-week high of Rs 456.90 after securing S400 approval from GE Aerospace.

MIDHANI stated that it has become the first company in India to secure Independent and International Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval for wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing from GE Aerospace.

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"This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, technical excellence, and global standards in metallic material testing and qualification," the company said in an exchange filing.

"The achievement reinforces MIDHANI's position as a trusted partner to the global aerospace industry and marks another significant step in India's journey towards self-reliance in advanced materials," it added.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to GE Aerospace for their confidence and collaboration, and to our dedicated team whose expertise and commitment made this achievement possible. Together, we continue to strengthen India's capabilities in the global aerospace ecosystem," MIDHANI further stated.

On the earnings front, the company's profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended June 2026 stood at Rs 16.31 crore, registering a growth of 27.42 per cent from Rs 12.80 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 46.60 crore, up 12.89 per cent from Rs 41.28 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a turnover of Rs 239.49 crore during the quarter ended June 2026, registering a growth of 40.46 per cent from Rs 170.50 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The order book position of the company stood at Rs 2,329 crore as of July 1, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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