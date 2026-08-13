Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares zoom 12% to hit 52-week high; here is why

"This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, technical excellence, and global standards in metallic material testing and qualification," the company said in an exchange filing.

"The achievement reinforces MIDHANI's position as a trusted partner to the global aerospace industry and marks another significant step in India's journey towards self-reliance in advanced materials," it added.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to GE Aerospace for their confidence and collaboration, and to our dedicated team whose expertise and commitment made this achievement possible. Together, we continue to strengthen India's capabilities in the global aerospace ecosystem," MIDHANI further stated.

On the earnings front, the company's profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ended June 2026 stood at Rs 16.31 crore, registering a growth of 27.42 per cent from Rs 12.80 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 46.60 crore, up 12.89 per cent from Rs 41.28 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company reported a turnover of Rs 239.49 crore during the quarter ended June 2026, registering a growth of 40.46 per cent from Rs 170.50 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The order book position of the company stood at Rs 2,329 crore as of July 1, 2026.