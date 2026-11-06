Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
Dhanteras 2026: Gen Z swaps gold coins for ETFs and SIPs as young investors rethink wealth creation

Dhanteras 2026: Gen Z swaps gold coins for ETFs and SIPs as young investors rethink wealth creation

Dhanteras 2026 is witnessing a shift in how Gen Z approaches wealth creation, with young investors increasingly choosing gold ETFs and SIPs over traditional gold purchases. According to Vedant Gupte of Trackk, the younger generation is prioritising early investing, financial discipline and long-term wealth creation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 4:05 AM IST
Dhanteras 2026: Gen Z swaps gold coins for ETFs and SIPs as young investors rethink wealth creationUnlike previous generations, which often prioritised accumulating savings before entering financial markets, Gen Z is increasingly embracing investing as a starting point for wealth creation.

Dhanteras 2026: As millions of Indian households prepare to buy gold and silver on November 6, a generational shift is emerging in how young Indians celebrate the festival of wealth. For Gen Z, the traditional purchase of gold coins and jewellery is increasingly sharing space with gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), systematic investment plans (SIPs) and digital investment platforms.

Advertisement

According to Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, younger investors are redefining the meaning of auspicious purchases by focusing on long-term wealth creation rather than physical ownership.

"For Gen Z, Dhanteras is less about buying something and more about starting something. The tradition hasn’t changed, but the intent has," Gupte said.

He added that a young investor is now just as likely to celebrate Dhanteras by purchasing their first gold ETF or starting an SIP as by buying a gold coin from a jeweller.

Why Gen Z prefers investing early

Unlike previous generations, which often prioritised accumulating savings before entering financial markets, Gen Z is increasingly embracing investing as a starting point for wealth creation.

Advertisement

"This generation doesn’t wait to become wealthy before it starts investing. It invests in order to become wealthy. They start small, start early and stay consistent," Gupte explained.

He said younger investors value flexibility, transparency and a better understanding of the financial products they own.

The availability of mobile investment platforms and low-ticket investment options has also made it easier to begin investing without committing substantial amounts upfront.

Gold ETFs gain attention

Gold ETFs are emerging as an alternative for young investors seeking exposure to the precious metal without purchasing physical gold.

Advertisement

These exchange-traded products track domestic gold prices and eliminate concerns about purity, making charges and physical storage. However, investors must consider expense ratios, brokerage charges and market fluctuations.

"Gold ETFs are where Indian tradition meets Gen Z convenience," Gupte said.

He expects ETFs to become an increasingly popular route for young Indians seeking gold exposure.

Gold and equities can coexist

Gupte believes younger investors are also recognising gold's role in portfolio diversification rather than treating it as a replacement for equities.

"Gold provides stability when markets turn volatile, and that steadiness helps first-time investors stay invested through the ups and downs," he said.

However, gold prices can also experience sharp corrections, making asset allocation important.

Trust matters more than flashy features

For investment platforms targeting Gen Z, Gupte believes transparency and financial education will determine long-term success.

He emphasised that platforms should encourage disciplined investing rather than impulsive trading.

As Dhanteras approaches, the broader trend reflects a changing financial mindset: young Indians are increasingly viewing wealth creation as a continuous process rather than a one-day festive purchase.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 4:05 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more