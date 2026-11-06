Dhanteras 2026: Gen Z swaps gold coins for ETFs and SIPs as young investors rethink wealth creation

"For Gen Z, Dhanteras is less about buying something and more about starting something. The tradition hasn’t changed, but the intent has," Gupte said.

He added that a young investor is now just as likely to celebrate Dhanteras by purchasing their first gold ETF or starting an SIP as by buying a gold coin from a jeweller.

Why Gen Z prefers investing early

Unlike previous generations, which often prioritised accumulating savings before entering financial markets, Gen Z is increasingly embracing investing as a starting point for wealth creation.

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"This generation doesn’t wait to become wealthy before it starts investing. It invests in order to become wealthy. They start small, start early and stay consistent," Gupte explained.

He said younger investors value flexibility, transparency and a better understanding of the financial products they own.

The availability of mobile investment platforms and low-ticket investment options has also made it easier to begin investing without committing substantial amounts upfront.

Gold ETFs gain attention

Gold ETFs are emerging as an alternative for young investors seeking exposure to the precious metal without purchasing physical gold.

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These exchange-traded products track domestic gold prices and eliminate concerns about purity, making charges and physical storage. However, investors must consider expense ratios, brokerage charges and market fluctuations.

"Gold ETFs are where Indian tradition meets Gen Z convenience," Gupte said.

He expects ETFs to become an increasingly popular route for young Indians seeking gold exposure.

Gold and equities can coexist

Gupte believes younger investors are also recognising gold's role in portfolio diversification rather than treating it as a replacement for equities.

"Gold provides stability when markets turn volatile, and that steadiness helps first-time investors stay invested through the ups and downs," he said.

However, gold prices can also experience sharp corrections, making asset allocation important.

Trust matters more than flashy features

For investment platforms targeting Gen Z, Gupte believes transparency and financial education will determine long-term success.

He emphasised that platforms should encourage disciplined investing rather than impulsive trading.

As Dhanteras approaches, the broader trend reflects a changing financial mindset: young Indians are increasingly viewing wealth creation as a continuous process rather than a one-day festive purchase.