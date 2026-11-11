First Diwali after marriage or parenthood? Five life insurance decisions every family should make

Here are five key decisions families should consider.

1. Reassess financial dependants

Marriage often brings shared financial commitments, including rent, home loan repayments and household expenses. Even in dual-income families, losing one income could disrupt financial stability.

Parenthood adds responsibilities such as childcare, education and long-term savings. Couples should evaluate how their household would manage financially if either partner's income were lost.

2. Identify gaps in life insurance coverage

Insurance requirements should reflect actual financial obligations rather than simply being calculated as a multiple of annual income.

Families should assess outstanding loans, future household expenses, children's education costs and existing savings before determining additional coverage requirements.

Gupta noted that certain term insurance policies allow eligible policyholders to increase coverage following major milestones such as marriage, childbirth or home ownership, subject to policy conditions and additional premiums.

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3. Select suitable protection and payout options

Choosing adequate insurance coverage is only one part of financial planning. Families must also consider how beneficiaries would receive the proceeds.

Pure term insurance generally offers substantial protection at relatively affordable premiums, while savings-linked insurance products combine protection with long-term financial benefits.

Policies may provide lump-sum payouts, regular income or a combination of both.

A lump sum could help repay outstanding loans, while periodic payments may support recurring household expenses.

4. Protect children's future financial goals

For new parents, securing children's education and other milestones becomes a priority.

Adequate life insurance can provide financial support if the earning parent dies unexpectedly.

Certain child-oriented insurance products also offer premium-waiver benefits, allowing planned policy benefits to continue without future premium payments following the insured parent's death, subject to policy conditions.

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Parents should periodically review coverage to ensure it remains aligned with rising education costs.

5. Update nominees and policy documentationInsurance protection is effective only when beneficiaries can access the benefits.

Marriage and childbirth are important occasions to update nominee details, contact information and policy records.

Where a minor child is nominated, an adult appointee may be designated to receive proceeds during the child's minority, subject to applicable law.

Families should also maintain accessible policy documents and understand claim procedures.

The takeaway: Gupta emphasised that financial protection should evolve alongside changing family responsibilities. Reviewing insurance coverage during major milestones can help ensure that loved ones remain financially secure when unexpected circumstances arise.