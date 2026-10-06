From ₹1,800 to ₹3,000: How EPF contributions change under the new ₹25,000 wage ceiling

From ₹1,800 to ₹3,000

Under the earlier ₹15,000 wage ceiling, the standard employee and employer EPF contribution was capped at ₹1,800 each per month, assuming the contribution was restricted to the statutory ceiling.

With the ceiling now raised to ₹25,000, the maximum contribution based on the statutory wage ceiling rises to ₹3,000 each per month. This means an employee who was earlier contributing on ₹15,000 but is now required to contribute on a higher wage base could see an additional ₹1,200 deducted from monthly salary.

Monthly wage Old contribution base New contribution base Employee PF contribution ₹15,000 ₹15,000 ₹15,000 ₹1,800 ₹20,000 ₹15,000 ₹20,000 ₹2,400 ₹25,000 ₹15,000 ₹25,000 ₹3,000 ₹1 lakh ₹15,000 ₹25,000 ₹3,000

The corresponding employer contribution also rises where the higher wage ceiling applies.

MUST READ: ₹25,000 EPFO ceiling: What happens to employees earning ₹20,000, ₹25,000 and ₹35,000?

Advertisement

What happens to annual PF savings?

For an employee earning ₹25,000 a month, the employee contribution can rise from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000, an increase of ₹1,200 a month or ₹14,400 a year. The employer's contribution can similarly rise by ₹14,400 annually, subject to the applicable contribution structure.

Thus, the higher statutory wage base can result in a substantially larger amount being channelled towards retirement savings each year, although the immediate impact for employees is a reduction in take-home pay.

For employees earning ₹20,000, the employee contribution would rise to ₹2,400 a month from the earlier ₹1,800, translating into an additional ₹7,200 a year.

ALSO READ: ₹20,000 salary, two PF calculations: What changes in your September 2026 EPF contribution

Advertisement

EPS coverage also expands

The impact is not limited to EPF. The higher wage ceiling also expands the pool of employees eligible for EPS coverage.

According to Agrawal, for newly covered employees, 8.33% of wages, subject to the prescribed ceiling, is diverted from the employer's contribution towards EPS. For an employee at the ₹25,000 ceiling, this works out to around ₹2,083 towards EPS, with the balance going towards EPF, subject to the scheme's provisions.

The revised ceiling can therefore provide both a larger provident fund corpus and higher pension benefits over the long term.

Immediate salary impact versus long-term benefit

DO READ: EPFO ₹25,000 ceiling: How much PF will be deducted from your salary from October 2026?

The key trade-off for employees is straightforward: lower cash in hand today in exchange for higher retirement savings and pension protection.

Employees earning above ₹25,000 are not necessarily required to contribute on their entire salary merely because the ceiling has increased. Existing arrangements and the option to contribute on full wages remain relevant.

The revised ceiling also requires employers to update payroll systems and ensure correct EPFO filings, particularly because September involves two wage ceilings—₹15,000 up to September 16 and ₹25,000 from September 17.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: EPFO wage ceiling raised: ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, 51 lakh more employees get cover from Sept 17