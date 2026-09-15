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Gold, GIFT City and staggered investing: Here’s an expert's playbook for market uncertainty

Gold, GIFT City and staggered investing: Here’s an expert's playbook for market uncertainty

With global yields, crude oil and geopolitical risks keeping markets volatile, Mirae Asset Sharekhan is advocating diversification and staggered investing. The strategy includes gold and GIFT City exposure alongside equities and fixed-income assets to manage portfolio risk.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 3:35 AM IST
Gold, GIFT City and staggered investing: Here’s an expert's playbook for market uncertaintyIndian markets ended August lower, with Mirae Asset Sharekhan favouring staggered investing, large caps, gold and GIFT exposure.

As global risks around crude oil, geopolitics and bond yields persist, Mirae Asset Sharekhan has advocated a diversified and staggered approach to investing rather than relying solely on equity gains. Its September 2026 strategy note recommends combining equities with gold, GIFT City offerings and fixed-income strategies to navigate volatility.

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Indian markets face a mixed backdrop. While domestic macros remain supportive, inflation has moved above the Reserve Bank of India’s target and the fragile Iran-US truce leaves crude oil prices vulnerable to renewed swings. Expectations around US monetary policy and elevated global bond yields could also keep financial markets sensitive to changing conditions.

Staggered investing gains importance

Indian markets ended August in the red after a two-month rally, although broader indices remained positive. Against this backdrop, the brokerage recommends a staggered investment approach and suggests that investors partially reallocate towards large caps from small caps. It also identifies gold as a strategic portfolio hedge and GIFT offerings as an avenue for diversification.

The recommendation comes even as valuations have eased. The Nifty 50 forward price-to-earnings ratio declined from 18.74 times at the end of July to 18.15 times at the end of August.

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What the model portfolios show

The allocation strategy varies sharply according to risk appetite. The aggressive portfolio carries substantial exposure to mid- and small-cap equities, while the moderate portfolio combines equities with balanced advantage, corporate bonds, short-duration funds, gold and GIFT exposure.

Asset category Aggressive portfolio Moderate portfolio
Large Cap 20% 20%
Mid Cap 40% 22%
Small Cap 25% 10%
Flexi Cap 5%
Thematic 5%
Balanced Advantage 15%
Corporate Bond & Short Duration 23%
Gold 5%
GIFT Outbound 5% 5%

Source: Mirae Asset Sharekhan September 2026 Investment Strategy.

Gold as a portfolio hedge

Gold features in the brokerage’s conservative portfolio as well, where it accounts for 10% alongside 70% in corporate bonds and short-duration funds and 20% in balanced advantage funds. The report therefore positions gold not merely as a return-seeking asset but as part of diversification during uncertain market conditions.

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For investors seeking regular income, the model “Regular Income Basket” allocates 70% to balanced advantage funds and 30% to multi-asset strategies. Meanwhile, the “Build India Basket” has an 80% allocation to thematic/sectoral funds and 20% to flexi-cap or multi-cap funds.

Why diversification matters now

The strategy reflects a market where opportunities and risks coexist. Small caps led August’s broader-market performance, gaining 3.77%, but the brokerage is also urging investors to avoid concentrating portfolios in a single segment.

The broader message is clear: use staggered investments to manage entry-point risk, retain diversification through gold and GIFT exposure, and match equity and debt allocations to individual risk appetite rather than chasing the best-performing segment.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 15, 2026 3:35 AM IST
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