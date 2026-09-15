Gold, GIFT City and staggered investing: Here’s an expert's playbook for market uncertainty

Staggered investing gains importance

Indian markets ended August in the red after a two-month rally, although broader indices remained positive. Against this backdrop, the brokerage recommends a staggered investment approach and suggests that investors partially reallocate towards large caps from small caps. It also identifies gold as a strategic portfolio hedge and GIFT offerings as an avenue for diversification.

The recommendation comes even as valuations have eased. The Nifty 50 forward price-to-earnings ratio declined from 18.74 times at the end of July to 18.15 times at the end of August.

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What the model portfolios show

The allocation strategy varies sharply according to risk appetite. The aggressive portfolio carries substantial exposure to mid- and small-cap equities, while the moderate portfolio combines equities with balanced advantage, corporate bonds, short-duration funds, gold and GIFT exposure.

Asset category Aggressive portfolio Moderate portfolio Large Cap 20% 20% Mid Cap 40% 22% Small Cap 25% 10% Flexi Cap 5% — Thematic 5% — Balanced Advantage — 15% Corporate Bond & Short Duration — 23% Gold — 5% GIFT Outbound 5% 5%

Source: Mirae Asset Sharekhan September 2026 Investment Strategy.

Gold as a portfolio hedge

Gold features in the brokerage’s conservative portfolio as well, where it accounts for 10% alongside 70% in corporate bonds and short-duration funds and 20% in balanced advantage funds. The report therefore positions gold not merely as a return-seeking asset but as part of diversification during uncertain market conditions.

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For investors seeking regular income, the model “Regular Income Basket” allocates 70% to balanced advantage funds and 30% to multi-asset strategies. Meanwhile, the “Build India Basket” has an 80% allocation to thematic/sectoral funds and 20% to flexi-cap or multi-cap funds.

Why diversification matters now

The strategy reflects a market where opportunities and risks coexist. Small caps led August’s broader-market performance, gaining 3.77%, but the brokerage is also urging investors to avoid concentrating portfolios in a single segment.

The broader message is clear: use staggered investments to manage entry-point risk, retain diversification through gold and GIFT exposure, and match equity and debt allocations to individual risk appetite rather than chasing the best-performing segment.