Gold at $5,000 by mid-2027? The forces behind the longer-term outlook

One of the biggest drivers for gold is the direction of real yields, or inflation-adjusted interest rates. Gold does not generate interest or dividends, making its relative attractiveness sensitive to the returns available from interest-bearing assets. When real yields fall or are expected to remain contained, the opportunity cost of holding gold declines, potentially supporting demand.

Changing expectations around US monetary policy can therefore have a significant impact on gold. Recent weaker US labour-market signals have helped cap real yields, while shifts in expectations around interest rates have provided support to the metal.

The US dollar is another important variable. A softer dollar can make gold more attractive and has been one of the factors supporting its recent advance. Gold can also rise alongside equities when both are responding to different macroeconomic forces, rather than behaving as a simple inverse to stocks.

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Central banks add structural support

Central-bank buying has emerged as another important pillar of the longer-term gold story. Unlike short-term investor flows, reserve purchases can reflect longer-term efforts to diversify holdings.

China has been particularly notable. The People’s Bank of China bought 20 tonnes of gold in July, its largest monthly purchase since October 2023, extending its buying streak to 21 consecutive months.

J.P. Morgan’s outlook also factors in concerns around US government debt and potential currency debasement. According to the bank’s strategists, momentum buying, weaker labour-market data and renewed debasement concerns have contributed to gold’s move above $4,400.

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Key factors shaping gold’s $5,000 outlook

Factor What it means for gold J.P. Morgan target Gold projected at $4,500/oz by end-2026 and $5,000/oz by mid-2027 Real yields Falling or capped real yields can reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold US dollar A softer dollar can support gold prices Central-bank demand Continued reserve accumulation, including China’s gold purchases, provides structural demand Fiscal concerns Rising US government debt and concerns around currency debasement are supporting the longer-term investment case Investment flows Strong investment flows helped drive the August rally Fed policy Changing expectations around US interest rates can influence yields, the dollar and gold Recent correction Global gold prices fell 3.9% in September, while Indian prices declined 4.6%, according to the WGC India’s discount Domestic gold traded $78/oz below import parity as of September 11 Key uncertainty The path to $5,000 will depend on how real yields, the dollar, central-bank buying and investment demand evolve

August surge

The recent price action, however, shows that the journey to higher levels is unlikely to be linear. According to the World Gold Council, the LBMA Gold Price PM rose 13% in August to $4,386 an ounce, one of its strongest monthly gains in nearly three decades. Strong investment flows and a softer US dollar were key drivers.

The rally has moderated in September, with international and domestic gold prices declining 3.9% and 4.6%, respectively, amid shifting expectations around Fed policy and softer global gold ETF flows.

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India is showing an additional divergence. Domestic gold prices remained below import parity, with discounts widening from $34 an ounce in July to $51 in August and $78 as of September 11. The World Gold Council said increased supply from old-gold-for-new-jewellery exchanges, along with unofficial supply, has contributed to the widening discount.

For gold to reach J.P. Morgan’s $5,000 mid-2027 target, the interplay between real yields, the dollar, central-bank purchases and investment demand will remain crucial. The recent pullback highlights the volatility along the way, while the longer-term outlook continues to rest on the structural forces supporting gold as a portfolio diversifier.