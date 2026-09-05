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Gold, silver prices on September 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold, silver prices on September 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 8:57 AM IST
Gold, silver prices on September 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Gold and silver prices in India has seen slight decrease across 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat on September 5. Gold prices is marginally down at ₹153,310 per 10 gm, while silver is now at ₹2,37,130 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.03% at ₹1,52,815 per 10 gm, whereas silver futures were down by 0.07% at around ₹2,37,500 per kg at the time of writing this story.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,56,820 ₹1,43,760
Mumbai ₹1,56,670 ₹1,43,610
Bengaluru ₹1,56,670 ₹1,43,610
Kolkata ₹1,56,670 ₹1,43,610
Hyderabad ₹1,56,670 ₹1,43,610
Chennai ₹1,56,670 ₹1,43,610

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹24,990
₹2,49,900
Mumbai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Bengaluru ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Kolkata ₹24,990
₹2,49,900
Hyderabad ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900
Chennai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on September 5, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹14,360 per gm (24K) across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,405 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,665 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,715 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 14,360
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,360
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,665
Tanishq 22K 14,405
Tanishq 24K* 15,715

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 14,360
Delhi 14,360
Gujarat 14,360
Karnataka 14,360
Kerala 14,360
Maharashtra 14,360
Odisha 14,360
Punjab 14,360
Tamil Nadu 14,360

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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