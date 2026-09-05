LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 5): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in Mumbai from September 1; check revised rates

IGL on Saturday raised the price of compressed natural gas in Delhi by ₹3.89 per kg, citing a sharp rise in international LNG prices after the renewed West Asia crisis and disruptions to gas cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz. The increase, effective from 6 am on August 29, takes the CNG price in Delhi to ₹86.98 per kg from ₹83.09 per kg earlier.

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In Delhi, the latest increase takes the cumulative rise in CNG prices this year to nearly ₹10 per kg. Delhi CNG was priced at ₹77.09 per kg at the beginning of the year. It was raised by ₹6 per kg in four instalments in the second half of May, taking the price to ₹83.09 per kg before Saturday’s hike. Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes such as VAT.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai Advertisement 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on August 31

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 31

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 53 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

In a statement, IGL said the increase came after Delhi CNG prices had remained relatively stable despite a sharp rise in international gas benchmarks during the earlier phase of the Hormuz crisis.

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GOVT LOOKS TO DIVERSIFY

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

At least 17 crude oil and gas ship-to-ship transfers (at least 24 million barrels) took place on Friday in the Gulf of Oman, according to maritime tracking service TankerTrackers.

It also identified "many more oil-laden tankers waiting for a dance partner in those waters. It appears that the dance floor itself is the limitation. It's getting quite crowded and port services are kept busy around the clock to ensure smooth and safe transfers."

"In addition, we spotted at least 7.25 million barrels, along with two more LNG tankers, assembling to transit the SoH into the GoO under the protection of US CENTCOM," the maritime tracker said in a social media post.

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