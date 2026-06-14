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Gold, silver rates today (June 14, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver rates today (June 14, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 14, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Gold, silver rates today (June 14, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, KolkataPrices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold and silver prices in India on June 14, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,908 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,665 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

DO CHECKOUT | Why Gold Sank To An Over 6-month Low While Silver Also Fell

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹)
Delhi 14,923 13,680
Mumbai 14,908 13,665
Kolkata 14,908 13,665
Chennai 15,120 13,860

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi 2,600 2,60,000
Mumbai 2,600 2,60,000
Kolkata 2,600 2,60,000
Chennai 2,700 2,70,000

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 12, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly higher at ₹1,50,343 per kg on Friday. Silver surged by 1.69% to ₹2,43,700 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,27,960.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change
Gold (August futures) ₹1,50,343 per 10 grams Up 0.95%
Silver (July futures) ₹2,43,700 per kg Up 1.69%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 10:22 AM IST
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