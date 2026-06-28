Gold, silver rates today (June 28, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices remained largely stable on Friday, June 28, whereas silver rates fell slightly as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The decline came amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose around 0.49% and were trading near ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams closed at Friday. Silver futures also witnessed selling pressure, slipping below ₹2.10 lakh per kilogram.

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Among major Indian cities, Chennai recorded the highest gold rates, with 24-karat gold at ₹1,43,340 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at ₹1,31,390 per 10 grams. Silver (999 fine) in the city was quoted at ₹2,29,900 per kilogram.

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Delhi was not far behind as 24-karat gold was quoted at ₹1,41,470 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,29,690 per 10 grams. Silver prices in Delhi were ₹2,34,900 per kilogram.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

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City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,42,960 ₹1,31,060 Mumbai ₹1,42,760 1,29,540 Bengaluru ₹1,42,760 ₹1,30,860 Kolkata ₹1,42,760 ₹1,30,860 Hyderabad ₹1,42,760 ₹1,30,860 Chennai ₹1,45,100 ₹1,33,010

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹2,571 ₹2,57,100 Mumbai ₹2,570 ₹2,57,000 Bengaluru ₹2,510 ₹2,51,000 Kolkata ₹2,520 ₹2,52,000 Hyderabad ₹2,610 ₹2,61,000 Chennai ₹2,590 ₹2,59,000

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 26 June 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,100 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly higher at ₹13,275 per gram, reflecting a premium of ₹175 per gram over the other two jewellers. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,291 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,482 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,100 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,100 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,291 Tanishq 22K 13,275 Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.