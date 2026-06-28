Last chance next week to buy four Bajaj Group stocks for dividend; check payout, record dates

Investors have one last trading session next week to buy shares of four Bajaj Group companies to qualify for their declared dividends.

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd are all scheduled to trade ex-dividend on June 30, 2026 (Tuesday). This means June 29 (Monday) is the last day to purchase these stocks to be eligible for the dividend payout.

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Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy shares at least one trading day before the record date so that the shares are credited to their demat accounts in time.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has announced a final dividend of Rs 80 per share and a special dividend of Rs 50 per share, taking the total dividend payout to Rs 130 per share. This is the highest dividend among the four Bajaj Group companies going ex-dividend on June 30.

Maharashtra Scooters

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs 60 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26.

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Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for FY26.

Stock performance

Shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment settled 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 10,646 on Thursday (June 25). Despite the day's gain, the stock is down 6.18 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Maharashtra Scooters slipped 0.05 per cent to close at Rs 12,485, taking its YTD decline to 12.03 per cent.

Bajaj Finance fell 1.10 per cent to settle at Rs 979.90. The stock has gained 0.79 per cent so far in 2026.

Bajaj Finserv ended 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 1,764 and has declined 13.40 per cent YTD.