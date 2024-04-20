No PAN card? Don't worry. Here's how you can check CIBIL score without one

The CIBIL Credit Score plays an important role in determining an individual's creditworthiness. It is obtained through one's PAN details, which is a compulsory requirement by most financial institutions for any transactions.

But what if you do not have a PAN card? How would you request your CIBIL score? Don't worry — here is how you can get your CIBIL credit score without a PAN card.

A CIBIL score is a 3-digit number ranging from 300-900, which measures your credit and repayment history as calculated by the CIBIL credit bureau.

When you apply for a loan, lenders assess your credit score to assess your creditworthiness and repayment capabilities. A CIBIL score of 750 and above indicates high creditworthiness and boosts your chance of getting lower rates for accessing credit.

This is the reason why you need to check your score regularly and take steps to remedy it if it is low.

Knowing a CIBIL credit score without a PAN card is possible. The Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act of 2005 empowers every individual to access their credit score report, irrespective of whether they hold a PAN card.

Apart from the PAN card, you can avail of CIBIL credit score using other valid proof of identification, such as an aadhaar card, voter ID, passport or driver's license.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, says, “Instead of PAN, you can provide alternate identification proof such as your passport, driving license, voter ID, or ration card to access your credit score. After you provide the essential information, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Once you enter that OTP, you can access your credit report,” said Shetty.

You need to log on to the CIBIL official page, where you can see an option that says, 'No PAN? Get Your Credit Score.'

On clicking this option, you will be directed to fill in some personal details such as your full name, date of birth, contact details, income details and the identification document data. It's important to be careful while filling out the form, as any error may lead to rejection of the application.

Once you fill this form with the required information, you can go ahead and make a payment for the CIBIL score and report. The payment methods are convenient and user-friendly, allowing the use of credit cards, debit cards, and net banking. After a successful payment, your CIBIL score will be sent to the email ID provided.