LIC Smart Pension Plan: Single premium annuity with flexible payouts; check features

LIC Smart Pension Plan: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a new scheme known as the Smart Pension Plan. This plan provides a comprehensive, secure, and flexible solution for retirement planning. Tailored to meet various financial requirements, the Smart Pension Plan aims to offer a dependable source of income to retirees and their loved ones, ensuring financial stability during their post-retirement years.

LIC's Smart Pension Plan is a non-participating, non-linked annuity plan that caters to both individual and group policyholders. It offers flexible annuity options for single-life and joint-life annuities, allowing policyholders to customize their plan according to their unique retirement objectives. With guaranteed death or survival benefits, this plan provides policyholders with financial protection in any scenario.

Key Features

Age Eligibility: The plan caters to a wide range of individuals, with an entry age requirement of at least 18 years and a maximum entry age between 65 and 100 years based on the chosen annuity option.

Annuity Options: Policyholders have the choice between two annuity options - Single Life Annuity, providing payments for the annuitant's lifetime, and Joint Life Annuity, ensuring payments for both the primary annuitant and their spouse or secondary annuitant.

Attractive Incentives: Current LIC policyholders and nominees of deceased policyholders can enjoy enhanced annuity rates, offering added benefits for loyal customers.

Liquidity & Flexibility: The policy includes provisions for partial or full withdrawals, granting flexibility to access funds as necessary.

Special Considerations for NPS Subscribers: Subscribers of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) have the option to select immediate annuity, seamlessly transitioning to a steady income stream post-retirement.

Dependents with Disabilities: The plan offers the opportunity to obtain financial benefits for dependents with disabilities, providing security for their economic well-being in the future.

Premium Payment and Annuity Details

Minimum Purchase Price: Rs 1 lakh, with no upper limit, subject to underwriting approval.

Minimum Annuity: Starting at Rs 1,000 per month, based on the annuity payment mode.

Mode of Payment: Available on a single premium basis, providing a simple way for customers to secure their retirement.

Survival and Death Benefits

Survival: Policyholders can receive annuity payouts based on their chosen option, offering regular income for life.

Death: In the event of the annuitant's passing, the nominee will receive a payout according to the selected option, which may include lump sum, instalment payments, or annuity choices.