Maroon 5's Mumbai show: Kotak card users can start booking tickets from Nov 6; check details

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to make their debut in India on December 3, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Led by frontman Adam Levine, the Los Angeles-based band will be performing for Indian fans for the first time. Tickets for the show will be available on BookMyShow, with general sales starting on November 8, with pre-sale tickets exclusively available to select customers starting November 6.

Ticket booking details

> A 48-hour pre-sale will be exclusively available for Kotak Credit Card customers. Kotak White and White Reserve Credit Card holders can enjoy a 15% discount of up to Rs 4,000 for the event.

> The pre-sale for Kotak Credit Card customers will start on November 6, 2024, at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow.

"Offering first access to the best seats at Maroon 5’s debut concert in India is one way we bring this commitment to life – by lifting our customers’ passions and fuelling their dreams. Live events like this offer an extraordinary opportunity for connection and celebration, bringing people together in a vibrant atmosphere with exclusive benefits and experiences that Kotak is proud to help make possible," said Kedarswamy Ravangave, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"Kotak recognised the rising popularity of live events featuring int’l artists very early, and presented India tours of some of the biggest artists globally in the last 18 months, offering our customers first access to the best seats at these concerts at attractive prices. Following a line-up of icons like Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Trevor Noah, and Ed Sheeran, we’re thrilled to present Maroon 5’s debut concert in India to create a truly exceptional live experience for our customers," said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head - Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

General ticket booking details

> General Ticket Sales Begin: November 8, 2023, at 2 PM

> Ticket Prices: Starting at Rs 4,999

“Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, across generations and bringing them to India for the very first time marks a thrilling milestone for us. Their music has transcended boundaries and cultures and we’re ecstatic to give Indian fans the unforgettable experience of seeing them live on home soil. BookMyShow Live is delighted to partner with Kotak Mahindra Bank for Maroon 5's India concert and offer Kotak Credit Card customers first access to the tickets this world-class experience through the Pre-Sale," said "Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow.

Concert Details

> Date: December 3, 2023

> Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai

About Maroon 5

Established in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, Maroon 5 originally started as a small band before transforming into a major player in the music industry. The group is comprised of frontman and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar, and drummer Matt Flynn.

Their breakthrough album, 'Songs About Jane,' was released in 2002 and propelled them to stardom, earning them a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. Since then, Maroon 5 has consistently delivered a unique blend of pop, rock, and funk that has dominated the global music charts.

With over 98 million albums and 750 million singles sold globally, the band has achieved 23 U.S. Platinum-certified singles and set record-breaking hits on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. Their tracks have garnered more than 22 billion streams on Spotify, with 10 songs surpassing 1 billion streams each. Additionally, three singles have attained Diamond certification (10x Platinum) in the United States, including chart-toppers like “This Love,” “She Will Be Loved,” “Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” and the 4x Platinum hit “Memories”.

