₹10,000 minimum pension for Railway employees: Who qualifies and how it works

₹10,000 minimum pension after 10 years

Under the Railway UPS rules, an employee completing 10 years of qualifying service will be entitled to a minimum assured payout of ₹10,000 per month, subject to the scheme's conditions.

This provides a floor for eligible employees who may not have completed the longer service period required for the full assured pension. The pension is also eligible for dearness relief (DR), meaning the payout is not simply a permanently fixed ₹10,000 amount.

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However, the minimum pension provision should not be confused with the full UPS pension formula.

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25 years of service for full assured pension

Employees who complete 25 years of qualifying service can receive the full assured payout under UPS. This is calculated at 50% of the average basic pay received during the 12 months immediately preceding superannuation.

For example, if an employee's average basic pay during the final 12 months is ₹60,000, the assured pension under the full-service formula would be ₹30,000 a month, before applicable adjustments.

Employees with 10 to 25 years of qualifying service will receive a proportionately reduced assured payout, subject to the applicable UPS rules.

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Railway UPS pension: Key service milestones

Qualifying service Pension benefit under UPS Less than 10 years Not eligible for the ₹10,000 minimum assured payout 10 years Minimum assured payout of ₹10,000 per month, subject to prescribed conditions More than 10 but less than 25 years Assured payout calculated proportionately according to qualifying service, subject to the minimum-pension provisions 20 years Employee becomes eligible to opt for Voluntary Retirement (VRS) 25 years or more Full assured payout of 50% of the average basic pay of the last 12 months before superannuation Family pension Eligible spouse can receive 60% of the admissible pension payout Dearness Relief DR is payable on the assured pension and family pension

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What happens with 20 years of service?

The rules also provide an important retirement option. A Railway employee can opt for voluntary retirement after completing 20 years of qualifying service.

However, taking VRS does not mean the employee immediately starts receiving the assured pension. Under UPS, where an employee retires voluntarily, the annuity or assured payout begins from the date on which the employee would have reached the applicable superannuation date.

The amount will depend on the employee's qualifying service. If the employee has completed 25 years, the full-pension formula can apply; with fewer than 25 years, the assured payout is proportionately reduced.

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Who is eligible for Railway UPS?

The scheme covers Railway employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004, and covered by NPS. Casual and daily-wage workers, contract employees and employees covered by certain other pension rules are excluded.

Eligible subscribers contribute 10% of basic pay plus DA to their individual UPS account, while the Railways also contributes 10%. The government additionally contributes towards the pool corpus used to support assured payouts.

The UPS therefore combines an individual retirement corpus with an assured-pension framework, but the final pension can be affected by factors such as the corpus available at retirement and permitted withdrawals.

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