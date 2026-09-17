EPFO ceiling hike: From ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, check your pension gain with this formula

How will the EPS pension change?
For employees covered under EPS, pension is calculated using the formula:
Monthly EPS pension = (Pensionable salary × Pensionable service) ÷ 70
Here, pensionable salary is the average monthly basic pay plus dearness allowance during the last 60 months before exiting the pension fund.
With the ceiling increasing from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, the maximum pensionable salary used in the calculation can rise, resulting in a higher monthly pension for eligible employees.
For example, assuming a pensionable salary of ₹25,000, the difference between the old and new ceilings can be illustrated across different service periods.
|Eligible service
|Pension at ₹15,000 ceiling
|Pension at ₹25,000 ceiling
|Extra pension
|10 years
|₹2,143
|₹3,571
|₹1,429
|15 years
|₹3,214
|₹5,357
|₹2,143
|20 years*
|₹4,714
|₹7,857
|₹3,143
|25 years*
|₹5,786
|₹9,643
|₹3,857
|30 years*
|₹6,857
|₹11,429
|₹4,571
*Includes the stated two-year service bonus for 20 years or more of service.
10 years of service
At 10 years of eligible service, the estimated EPS pension rises from ₹2,143 under the ₹15,000 ceiling to ₹3,571 under the ₹25,000 ceiling. This represents an additional ₹1,429 a month.
15 years of service
For 15 years of service, the pension increases from ₹3,214 to ₹5,357, giving an additional ₹2,143 per month.
20 years of service
After applying the two-year service bonus, 20 years becomes 22 years for the calculation. The estimated pension rises from ₹4,714 to ₹7,857, a monthly difference of ₹3,143.
25 years of service
With 27 years counted for pension calculation, the pension increases from ₹5,786 to ₹9,643, resulting in an additional ₹3,857 per month.
30 years of service
For 30 years of service, counted as 32 years after the bonus, the estimated pension rises from ₹6,857 to ₹11,429. The difference is ₹4,571 a month.
The examples show the potential impact of moving the pensionable wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. However, the actual pension will depend on the employee's pensionable salary, eligible service and applicable EPS rules.