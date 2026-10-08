Salary runs out before payday? These 9 money-saving tricks helped this 28-year-old woman save ₹6.35 lakh a year

“I had no idea where my money was going, I spent it on rubbish I didn't need. I used to be one of those people to spend loads of money in preparation for the weekend and I was living pay cheque to pay cheque,” Thorpe said.

1. Regularly review subscriptions

Thorpe recommends checking monthly subscriptions and cancelling services that are no longer needed. This includes streaming services and gym memberships she no longer uses. She also suggests comparing providers when contracts end and says this has saved her £1,000 (₹1.28 lakh) a year.

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“When your contract is running out, whether that be phone, car insurance, or home insurance, use a comparison site to see what cheaper deals you could get,” Thorpe said.

2. Shop second-hand

Thorpe checks Facebook Marketplace, local Facebook groups, Vinted, eBay and charity shops before buying new items. She says this has saved her thousands, especially on clothes.

“I always check Facebook first, because you never know, someone might be selling exactly what you are looking for. This has saved me thousands, especially on clothes. I used to spend a lot on these for the weekend, and now that has completely changed,” Thorpe said.

3. Prioritise home cooking

Thorpe now tries to cook from scratch and treats takeaways as an occasional expense. She allows herself one meal out or takeaway a month and says reducing this spending saved her around £800 (₹1.02 lakh) a year.

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“I now allow myself to have one meal out or one takeaway a month rather than letting yourself have more than a few,” Thorpe said.

4. Don't upgrade tech unless essential

Thorpe avoids replacing phones, TVs, laptops and other gadgets simply because a newer model is available. By keeping her phone until it is beyond repair, she claims to have saved £600 (₹77,000).

“It's alright to have an iPhone 12 or 13, if it stills works, why replace it? It still works the same,” Thorpe said.

5. Use cashback rewards

Thorpe relies on cashback and reward programmes while shopping. Loyalty cards, cashback through banking apps and cashback sites have helped her save £250 (32,000) a year.

“A lot of people know these exist but don't use them. Loyalty cards will give you cheaper deals and activating cash back before purchases is a great way to save whilst spending - and you lose a little less guilt for purchasing,” Thorpe said.

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6. Do beauty maintenance at home

Instead of regularly paying for salon treatments, Thorpe does her nails, waxing and eyebrow threading, tinting and other maintenance at home. She says this saves her £250 (₹32,000) a year.

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“It saves me £250 a year in upkeep!” Thorpe said.

7. Try ‘backwards food shopping’

Thorpe checks her cupboards, fridge and freezer before going grocery shopping. She then uses ChatGPT to create meals from ingredients she already has and buys only the additional items needed. She claims this saves £600, or around ₹77,000, a year.

“Before I do a food shop, I check the cupboards, fridge, and freezer for everything I have and then I use Chat GPT to generate meals I can make with these ingredients. Then I jot down the extra bits I need to make it, and that list becomes my food shop,” Thorpe said.

8. Prioritise low-cost activities

Thorpe has cut spending on socialising by choosing walks, markets, reading, coffee shops, libraries and cooking with friends instead of expensive meals and drinks. She says this has saved her £1,000 ( ₹1.28 lakh) a year.

“I like to go for long walks, they are good for your mind, body and bank,” Thorpe said.

9. Pack lunch for work

Thorpe stopped buying meal deals every day and now carries leftovers, salads and sandwiches to work. She says this has helped her save money and also recommends trying a “no spend day” to avoid impulse purchases such as coffee and sweet treats.

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“I used to get meal deals every day for lunch - and while you think they are cheap - they really add up in price. I have been strict with myself to pack lunches,” Thorpe said.