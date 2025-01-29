Want to escape high taxes? Wisdom Hatch founder lists top 3 countries for Indians to migrate

Amid rising anger over high taxes in India, Wisdom Hatch founder Akshat Shrivastava on Wednesday listed three countries where Indians can migrate for better savings, lifestyle, and opportunities. "According to me, here are the top 3 countries for Indians to live," Shrivastava wrote on X. He explained that his ranking is based on three key factors — "ease of migration, ease of earning and saving, and lifestyle & conveniences."

According to me, here are top 3 countries for Indians to live.



Before I list the countries, let me explain the methodology of these rankings.



(1) Ease of migration

(2) Ease of earning and saving

(3) Lifestyle & conveniences



My list:



[1] UAE:



UAE – The Zero Tax Haven

Shrivastava placed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the top of his list, citing its zero personal income tax and business-friendly environment. "Fairly easy to migrate. A great place to network," he stated. "A very convenient country to live—ease of traveling, very high."

For high earners, UAE provides a strong financial advantage. "If you make a decent income, the taxes saved offset (to a very large degree) the expenses," he noted. According to Shrivastava, UAE is ideal for younger professionals and high-income earners.

Malaysia – Low Cost, High Convenience

Next on the list is Malaysia, a country known for its low cost of living and strategic location in Southeast Asia. "Fairly easy to migrate," Shrivastava said. "A very convenient country to live (access to Southeast Asia)."

Taxes are not as high as in India, making it an attractive destination. "For a 600,000 RMB salary (around ₹1.2 crore), you would pay around 25% tax. Indirect taxes are lower as well," he added. Rent in Malaysia is also significantly cheaper than in Indian metros, which lowers overall living costs.

Thailand – A Digital Nomad’s Paradise

Thailand secured the third spot, especially for those who can work remotely. "Visas are tricky. The laws keep changing," Shrivastava admitted. "But it is a very convenient country to live in—especially Bangkok, with access to Southeast Asia."

Living in Thailand is more economical than in many Indian metros, with slightly lower personal income taxes compared to India. However, Shrivastava warned that Thailand is best suited for digital nomads or remote workers.

Why Not Other Countries?

Anticipating questions, Shrivastava addressed why he didn’t include other popular destinations. Singapore? "Very hard to migrate now," he said. UK, US, and Australia have very high taxes. In Europe, countries like Poland and Estonia are good from a taxation perspective, but very hard to find employment.