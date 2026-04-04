Your ₹1 lakh salary today often feels weaker than ₹50,000 in 2016: Here’s why

A ₹1 lakh monthly salary today may look significantly higher on paper, but for many urban professionals, it doesn’t feel proportionately more comfortable than earning ₹50,000 a decade ago. According to CA Nitin Kaushik, the gap between income growth and actual purchasing power has widened, driven by a sharp rise in key living expenses.

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One of the most visible increases has been in fuel costs. Petrol prices in Delhi have risen from around ₹69.76 per litre in 2014 to nearly ₹94.72 in 2024, an increase of about 36%. For a household consuming 60 litres a month, fuel expenses have climbed from roughly ₹4,200 to nearly ₹5,700. While not explosive, this steady rise adds pressure on monthly budgets.

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Housing, however, has emerged as the biggest cost driver. In areas like Noida’s Sector 150, average rents for a 2BHK have jumped from around ₹15,500 in 2019 to ₹25,000 in 2024, a steep 63% increase in just five years. Similar rental spikes, ranging between 40% and 64%, have been observed across multiple urban pockets, significantly eroding disposable income.

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Another major shift is the rise of digital expenses. A decade ago, recurring online costs were minimal. Today, urban households routinely spend on OTT platforms, food delivery apps, cloud storage, and software subscriptions. Even a monthly outflow of ₹3,000–₹5,000 can meaningfully reduce financial flexibility.

Spending behaviour itself has also changed. With the rise of UPI, India recorded 172 billion transactions worth ₹247 lakh crore in 2024 -- payments have become instant and highly visible. This transparency makes rising expenses feel more immediate compared to the cash-heavy spending patterns of the past.

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Education costs have further intensified financial strain. In many metro cities, private school fees that were once in the ₹70,000–₹90,000 range annually have surged to ₹1.5 lakh–₹2 lakh. For middle-class families, this has become one of the largest fixed expenses.

Meanwhile, everyday household essentials such as milk, vegetables, and groceries have seen consistent price increases over the years. While these may not spike dramatically in a single year, their cumulative effect has significantly raised monthly budgets.

Although official inflation has averaged around 5–6%, personal inflation for salaried households tends to be much higher. This is because a large portion of their spending is concentrated in categories like rent, education, fuel, and healthcare—areas that have outpaced overall inflation.

The result is a perception gap. While salaries may have doubled in many cases, the cost of maintaining a similar lifestyle has risen just as quickly, if not faster. That is why ₹1 lakh today often doesn’t deliver the same financial comfort that ₹50,000 once did.