More changes than last year? How April 1, 2026 tax rules compare with April 1, 2025

Tax rules 2026: India’s income tax framework has undergone back-to-back changes over two financial years, but the character of reforms in 2025 and 2026 is fundamentally different. While the April 1, 2025 updates were geared towards immediate tax relief — through higher exemption limits, wider slabs, and increased rebates aimed at boosting disposable income — the April 1, 2026 changes mark a shift towards structural reform, tighter compliance, and a more streamlined tax architecture.

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The latest changes go beyond headline tax savings and focus on how income is defined, reported, and verified. This includes the introduction of a unified “Tax Year,” stricter documentation for exemptions like HRA, and more detailed reporting formats such as the new Form 130. The emphasis is clearly on improving transparency and reducing ambiguity in tax filings.

1. Tax relief vs structural overhaul

April 2025: The government delivered direct tax relief through higher exemption limits, wider slabs, and increased rebates, making the new tax regime more attractive.

April 2026: The focus shifts to redesigning the framework itself, including the rollout of the new Income Tax Act, 2025 and changes in compliance architecture.

MUST READ: ₹2.88L in income tax saving? Here’s how parents can benefit from April 1, 2026

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2. New tax regime push vs balanced approach

2025: Clear tilt towards the new tax regime with ₹4 lakh exemption and zero tax up to ₹12 lakh due to higher rebate.

2026: No change in slab rates; instead, the old regime regains relevance with higher exemptions like HRA, education, and hostel allowances.

3. Slab changes vs no rate changes

2025: Major restructuring of tax slabs, including introduction of a 25% bracket (₹20–24 lakh) and expansion across all income levels.

2026: No changes in tax slabs, indicating policy stability but shifting focus to computation and reporting rules.

MUST READ: From April 1: What changes for salaried employees and senior citizens under new tax rules

4. Rebate expansion vs deduction optimisation

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2025: Section 87A rebate increased to ₹60,000—core driver of tax savings.

2026: No new rebate changes; instead, emphasis on optimising deductions under the old regime through revised allowances.

5. Compliance easing vs compliance tightening

2025: Higher TDS and TCS thresholds reduced compliance burden and improved ease of doing business.

2026: Increased scrutiny — especially for HRA claims, with mandatory PAN disclosure, rent proofs, and data analytics tracking mismatches.

6. Simpler filings vs deeper reporting

2025: Extended updated return (ITR-U) window to 48 months to encourage voluntary compliance.

2026: Introduction of Form 130 replacing Form 16, with more granular reporting of salary, deductions, and tax details.

7. Incremental tweaks vs system redesign

2025: Incremental improvements across TDS, TCS, startups, and property taxation.

2026: Structural change with the introduction of a single “Tax Year”, replacing the Financial Year–Assessment Year system.

8. Investor relief vs tighter taxation rules

2025: Relief-oriented changes like easing TCS on transactions and extending startup benefits.

2026: Stricter provisions—no deduction on interest for dividend income, tighter SGB tax rules, and higher STT on derivatives.

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MUST READ: What is Form 130? The successor to Form 16 under the new Income-tax Act, 2025

9. Limited salary restructuring vs expanded perks

2025: Focus remained largely on slab benefits rather than salary components.

2026: Significant changes in salary structuring—higher meal card limits, increased gift voucher exemptions, and enhanced education allowances.

10. Ease of system vs transparency push

2025: Simplification aimed at reducing taxpayer burden.

2026: Transparency and traceability become key themes, with digital tracking, stricter verification, and better data integration.

MUST READ: Using Old tax regime? Your food card could save you over ₹1 lakh - here's how

Tax rules 2025 vs 2026

A comparison of the two phases shows that 2026 may not necessarily deliver additional relief in terms of lower taxes, but it introduces deeper, system-level changes that directly impact tax computation, salary structuring, and compliance behaviour. For taxpayers, this means that optimisation will now depend less on slab benefits and more on accurate reporting, documentation, and strategic use of available exemptions.