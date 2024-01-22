Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations: How to make online contributions and avail of tax deduction?

Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony: The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has become the biggest event in recent times. Global brokerage firm Jefferies on Monday said that the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony will have a huge impact on the Indian economy in many ways. It noted that several companies get a boost with the makeover of its infrastructure including new airport, revamped railway station, township, improved road connectivity, and more.

On the personal finance front, individuals can make financial contributions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in engaged in the construction of the Ram Temple.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

Here's how you can do it

One can visit the official website of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust -- www.srjbtkshetra.org, and make donations. This is the only authorised platform for contributions.

The donations for Ram Temple are live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra as a featured biller.

Anyone can pay using UPI apps such as Google Pay and BharatPe.

Besides, individuals can also donate to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through other means such as cheques, and Internet Banking.

The donation can be made online by visiting the official website at https://srjbtkshetra.org/ and clicking on Donate under the Donation tab. Users can then log in using their mobile number and authenticate themselves with the received OTP. Finally, they can select a bank account (SBI, PNB, or BoB) for making the donation.

State Bank of India

A/C Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

A/C No: 39161495808

IFSC Code: SBIN0002510

Branch: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@sbi

Bank of Baroda

UPI ID: shriramjanmbhoomi@bob

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account Number: 05820100021211

IFSC Code: BARB0AYODHY

Branch Name: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

Punjab National Bank

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account number: 3865000100139999

IFSC CODE: PUNB0386500

BRANCH: Naya Ghat, Ayodhya, UP

Foreign donations

Devotees and NRIs who want to donate can also take part in the event by transferring funds.

Account Name: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra

Account number: 42162875158

IFSC CODE: SBIN0000691

SWIFT CODE: SBININBB104

BRANCH: New Delhi Main Branch, 4th floor, FCRA Cell 11, Sansad Marg, New Delhi- 110001

Fake accounts

To safeguard against fraud, it is crucial to verify the legitimacy of any donation links shared.

One should avoid responding to unsolicited emails, messages, or calls claiming to represent the Trust and soliciting donations. One should note legitimate organisations do not send messages to individuals randomly for financial contributions. Always initiate the donation process through the official website to guarantee the safety of your transaction.

Tax deduction

Taxpayers can save on income tax by contributing to the Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website stated: "The Central Government has notified "SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTH KSHETRA" (PAN: AAZTS6197B) to be a place of historic importance and a place of public worship of renown for the purpose of the said section from the year FY 2020-2021. 50% of Voluntary Contribution, for the purpose of renovation/repair of Mandir to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is eligible for deduction under sec 80G (2) (b), subject to other conditions mentioned under section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Cash donations over Rs 2,000 are not allowed as a tax deduction.

To claim the deduction under Section 80G, individuals must retain the donation receipt. When filing the income tax return (ITR), taxpayers can report the deduction under the relevant section by entering the donation amount and other details.

For online donations, a receipt is generated immediately after the payment is successfully processed through the payment gateway. However, for other methods, such as UPI, QR code, NEFT, IMPS, Demand Draft, or Cheque, the donation receipt will be issued after verification. In such cases, individuals are advised to visit the website after 15 days to check for their receipt.

Also read: Ram Mandir inauguration: Taxpayers can save tax by donating money to Ayodhya temple. Here's how