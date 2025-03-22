Divorce-asset division: How maintenance, division of property, money, joint assets are taxed

Divorce in India, whether among ultra-wealthy individuals or middle-class couples, often involves complex financial settlements. The legal principle that governs asset division after separation aims to maintain an equitable standard of living for both parties.

When a wife lacks independent income, the courts typically mandate an equal division of the husband’s income and assets. Furthermore, if children are involved, the parent with custodial rights is entitled to more than half of the joint assets. This approach ensures the welfare of the children and the non-earning spouse, reinforcing the importance of fair financial arrangements during divorce proceedings.

Asset division

Without a prenuptial agreement, navigating asset division becomes more intricate. In such cases, it's crucial to maintain comprehensive documentation of all financial and real assets, including dowry items, marriage expenses, bank accounts, and gifts received. This documentation can serve a similar purpose to a will, providing clarity and easing potential disputes over inheritance. Couples are advised to maintain records signed by both parties, fostering transparency and trust, especially at the onset of marriage. This practice proves indispensable in preserving trust and ensuring clarity in the absence of formal agreements.

Alimony and Maintenance

The financial strain of divorce is not merely limited to asset division. Temporary maintenance, known as maintenance pendente lite, is often awarded during litigation. This financial support is determined by evaluating each spouse's income, educational background, age, and custody arrangements. The courts consider these factors meticulously, ensuring fair maintenance for the non-earning spouse during the litigation process. Despite the absence of prenuptial agreements, such legal provisions strive to balance financial equities during the often protracted divorce proceedings.

The Income Tax Act, 1961 does not provide specific provisions regarding alimony, hence relying on judicial precedents for guidance is essential. For instance, when a wife forfeits her conjugal rights in return for alimony, it is not considered a gift with inadequate consideration. Consequently, a lump sum alimony payment is categorized as a capital receipt and is not subject to taxation.

On the other hand, recurring monthly or yearly alimony payments are taxable as they are viewed as revenue receipts. Each installment is considered income and is taxable under the category of "Income from Other Sources". This is because these payments occur periodically and are intended to cover regular expenses.

Alimony received through transfer of assets

The transfer of assets before or after divorce can have varying income tax implications.

If assets are transferred before divorce without payment, they are considered gifts from one spouse to the other. According to Section 56(ii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, gifts from relatives are exempt from tax. Any income generated from the transferred asset, such as rental income, will be added to the transferring spouse's income under Section 64(1)(iv). The recipient spouse does not have any tax liability in such cases.

After divorce, the spouses are no longer classified as "relatives" under Section 56(ii). Therefore, any asset transfer post-divorce becomes taxable for the recipient. Additionally, any income earned from the asset after the divorce is also subject to tax for the recipient spouse.

Taxes on maintenance

Maintenance payments made by one spouse to another, while living separately without getting a divorce, may or may not be subject to taxation depending on the circumstances of the separation.

If the separation is formalized through an agreement between the parties or a court decree, any regular maintenance payments will be taxable. However, if the parties are living separately without any legal documentation of their separation, the monthly maintenance payments will not be taxed as they will be considered a gift from one spouse to the other.

A ruling by the Allahabad High Court has clarified that regular monthly payments made by a husband to his wife are considered the wife's income and will be taxable under the Income Tax Act. It is important to note that any maintenance payments made towards minor children will not be included in the taxable amount.

Can payer claim tax deductions?

Alimony payments, whether issued on a monthly, annual, or lump sum basis, are considered a personal responsibility and are not eligible for tax deduction by the payer. In a ruling by the Bombay High Court, it was clarified that even if the husband's employer directly disburses alimony to the ex-wife from the husband's salary, the entire salary amount remains taxable in the husband's hands. The employer's payment to the wife does not reduce the husband's taxable income. Alimony is intended to ensure fairness for both parties in a divorce, with the wealthier spouse providing financial support to the less financially stable spouse, thus maintaining a reasonable standard of living post-separation. Therefore, alimony obligations are strictly personal and cannot be used to lower taxable income.

Divorce and financial strain

Divorce remains a challenging process, often exacerbated by lengthy legal battles, particularly when child custody is contested. Historically, divorce was uncommon in India, with legal separation preferred over formal dissolution. The introduction of the Hindu Marriage Act in 1956 formalised divorce, but the proceedings can be emotionally and financially taxing. Couples are encouraged to pursue amicable resolutions, prioritising swift and respectful agreements over prolonged litigation. Such an approach mitigates emotional and financial strain, safeguarding the interests of all involved parties and promoting a healthier post-divorce adjustment.

Prenuptial agreements, though not legally enforceable in India, are gaining popularity as a precautionary measure. They aim to establish clear financial boundaries and prevent disputes, particularly concerning dowry-related issues. These agreements document dowry amounts, wedding expenses, and gifts exchanged, serving as valuable evidence if marital issues arise. While the courts may not enforce these agreements, their growing acceptance reflects a proactive approach to managing potential conflicts. This trend underscores an evolving understanding of marriage as a partnership requiring clear financial delineation.

