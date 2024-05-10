e-filing ITR: Income Tax portal introduces new tab to track tax notices, letters

The Income tax e-filing portal has got a new tab on its 'e-Proceedings' section that can help taxpayers track pending tax proceedings. The new tab would help the taxpayers search through many such notices, letters.

As per a listed frequently asked question (FAQ) on the site, the 'e-Proceedings' tab on the e-filing ITR portal is a simple way to respond electronically to all notices/intimations/letters issued by the Income tax department.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

It reduces the compliance burden of the taxpayer as there is no need to visit the Income Tax Office. Further, it is easy to keep track of the submissions and record keeping for future reference.

As per the tax department, the e-Proceedings service is available to all registered users to view and submit a response to the notices / intimations / letters issued by Assessing Officer, CPC or any other Income Tax Authority.

Following notices / intimations / letters can be viewed and responded to, using the e-Proceedings service:

> Defective Notice u/s 139(9)

> Intimation u/s 245 – Adjustment against Demand

> Prima Facie Adjustment u/s 143(1)(a)

> Suo-moto Rectification u/s 154

> Notices issued by Assessing Officer or any other Income Tax Authority

> Seek for Clarification communication

> Additionally, a registered user can also add or withdraw an Authorized Representative to respond to any of the above listed notice / intimations / letters.

What all do you need

> Registered user on e-Filing portal with a valid user ID and password

> Active PAN

> Notice / intimation / letter from the Department (AO / CPC / Any other Income Tax Authority)

> Authorised to act as Authorized Representative (in case Authorized Representative wants to respond on behalf of taxpayer)

> Active TAN (in case of TAN proceedings)

How does it work

1. Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.

2. On your Dashboard, click Pending Actions > e-Proceedings.

3. On the e-Proceedings page, click Self.

4. If you log in as an Authorized Representative, click As Authorized Representative, and you will be able to view details of the notice.

5. If you required to respond to a notice that has been issued as part of compliance under notice section 133(6) or 131 to self -PAN/TAN, click Of Other PAN/TAN.

6. If you do not have any e-Proceedings, the section will be blank. However, if you have any pending e-Proceedings, they will be listed here. You can filter through them and choose the one that meets your requirements.