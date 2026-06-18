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Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore; advance tax mop-up grows 15.3%

Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore; advance tax mop-up grows 15.3%

India's net direct tax collections rose 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 5.21 lakh crore as of June 17, 2026, supported by robust growth in corporate and non-corporate tax receipts. Advance tax collections also registered a healthy 15.3% increase, indicating strong income and profitability trends.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 18, 2026 8:46 PM IST
Net direct tax collections rise 14.6% to Rs 5.21 lakh crore; advance tax mop-up grows 15.3%Gross direct tax collections stood at Rs 6,10,050.53 crore as on June 17, 2026, compared with Rs 5,42,478.57 crore in the corresponding period of FY26, registering a growth of 12.46%.

India's net direct tax collections grew 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 5.21 lakh crore as of June 17 in the current financial year 2026-27, reflecting healthy growth in corporate as well as non-corporate tax receipts. The Income Tax Department has released data on gross collections, refunds, net collections and advance tax receipts on its website.

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Gross direct tax collections

According to the latest figures, gross direct tax collections stood at Rs 6,10,050.53 crore as on June 17, 2026, compared with Rs 5,42,478.57 crore in the corresponding period of FY26, registering a growth of 12.46%.

Corporate tax collections rose to Rs 2,76,538.46 crore from Rs 2,48,415.90 crore a year ago, while non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms and other entities, increased to Rs 3,14,653.07 crore from Rs 2,80,790.28 crore.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections also witnessed a sharp rise, climbing to Rs 18,856.12 crore from Rs 13,013.02 crore in the year-ago period.

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Refunds increase marginally

Refunds issued during the period amounted to Rs 89,025.71 crore, up 1.19% from Rs 87,979.39 crore issued during the same period last year.

After adjusting for refunds, net direct tax collections reached Rs 5,21,024.82 crore, marking a growth of 14.64% over the Rs 4,54,499.18 crore collected in the corresponding period of FY26.

Corporate tax contributed Rs 2,08,233.47 crore to net collections, while non-corporate taxes stood at Rs 2,93,937.56 crore.

Advance tax collections jump 15.3%

Advance tax collections for FY27 showed robust growth, rising 15.30% year-on-year to Rs 1,78,373.06 crore as of June 17, 2026, compared with Rs 1,54,706.02 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Corporate advance tax collections increased 16.01% to Rs 1,40,752.74 crore from Rs 1,21,333.03 crore. Non-corporate advance tax receipts rose 12.73% to Rs 37,620.32 crore from Rs 33,372.99 crore.

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The strong growth in advance tax payments is considered an indicator of improving profitability and income levels among corporates and individual taxpayers.

The latest data suggests that direct tax collections remain on a healthy trajectory in the early months of FY27, providing support to the government's revenue position and offering a positive signal on economic activity.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 8:45 PM IST
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