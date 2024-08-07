Getting fake pop-ups on ITR refund? Income Tax Department says it is scam. Check details

Income Tax refund: Individuals who have completed the process of filing their income taxes often look forward to receiving their refunds from the Income Tax department. It is important to note that many taxpayers have received messages on their mobile phones claiming that an 'Income Tax Refund is Due'. Such messages are not sent by the Income Tax Department, the department said in a statement.

"Don't trust unsolicited calls! The Income Tax Department will not call you to make immediate payment," the department stated.

Taxpayers should noted refund details are exclusively shared via official Income Tax Return (ITR) acknowledgment attachments, as per the I-T department protocol. Information regarding refunds is not disseminated through individual messages or phone calls for security and privacy reasons. The Noida Cyber Cell Police has issued a warning to the public regarding these fraudulent schemes.

What's the scam?

As per the Noida Cyber Cell Police warning, fraudulent messages related to income tax refunds are being circulated. These messages, which prompt recipients to contact a specific number or click on a link, are deemed as scams aimed at deceiving individuals. As a precautionary measure, the police recommended disregarding any such communication to avoid falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Precautions

The Income Department has issued a cautionary advisory to the public, advising against interacting with or clicking on any hyperlinks purporting to offer income tax refunds. In addition, individuals are urged not to disclose any One-Time Passwords (OTPs), PAN card details, or other pertinent information over the phone. The Cyber Cell has reinforced this message by alerting users to exercise vigilance with regards to messages related to Income Tax Returns (ITR). As per reports from cybercrime authorities, this signifies a novel strategy utilized in bank fraud schemes that necessitates attention. They have emphasized the necessity of disseminating this warning to associates and acquaintances for increased awareness and prevention.

What should you do?

If you receive such a message or call claiming you are due for a refund, it is imperative that you do not respond or share any personal information. Your privacy and security are paramount. You can contact your CA for the same.

If you are uncertain about the authenticity of a message, one can reach out to the Income Tax Department directly via their official website or helpline. They will provide you with the necessary guidance and verification.

In the unfortunate event that you have been targeted by such scams or have received suspicious messages, it is crucial to report these incidents to your local cyber cell or the relevant authorities promptly. By doing so, you contribute to safeguarding others from falling victim to similar fraudulent activities.