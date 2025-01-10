GST return filing: CBIC extends GST return deadlines for GSTR-1, GSTR-3B over GST portal glitches; check details

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced an extension in the deadlines for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B returns due to technical glitches affecting the GST portal. Monthly taxpayers now have until 13 January 2025 to file their GSTR-1 returns, while QRMP taxpayers have until 15 January to do so.

Additionally, the deadline for monthly taxpayers to file GSTR-3B returns has been pushed to 22 January 2025, while QRMP taxpayers now have until 24 or 26 January instead of the previous 22 or 24 January deadline.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

"In order to benefit taxpayers, who could not file their returns in time due to technical glitches, the time limit for filing of FORM GSTR-1 of the tax period December 2024, has been extended till 13.01.2025. Further, the time limit for filing of FORM GSTR-1 of the tax period October 2024 to December 2024,for the taxpayers who have opted to pay tax under QRMP Scheme, has been extended till 15.01.2025," CBIC said.

In order to benefit taxpayers, who could not file their returns in time due to technical glitches, the time limit for filing of FORM GSTR-1 of the tax period December 2024, has been extended till 13.01.2025. Further, the time limit for filing of FORM GSTR-1 of the tax period… — CBIC (@cbic_india) January 10, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has acknowledged the technical issues on the GST portal and is currently undergoing maintenance. It is expected to be back in operation by 12 PM on January 10, 2025. An incident report has been sent to CBIC for consideration of a filing date extension.

GSTN said on X: “The GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date. Thank you for your understanding and patience!”

Dear Taxpayers!📢



GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date.



Thank you for your understanding and patience! — GST Tech (@Infosys_GSTN) January 10, 2025

GSTN said on the portal: "Scheduled Downtime! GSTN are enhancing the services on the site. The services will not be available from 10th Jan’25 12:00 AM to 10th Jan’25 03:00 PM."

GSTR-1 return

As per the GST website, Form GSTR-1 is a statement that needs to be submitted on a monthly/quarterly basis by all normal and casual registered taxpayers who are making outward supplies of goods and services. This form includes information about the supplies made.

All registered taxable persons, excluding input service distributors, composition taxpayers, those liable to deduct tax under section 51, and those liable to collect tax under section 52, must electronically file Form GSTR-1 with details of their outward supplies of goods and/or services for a specific tax period on the GST Portal.

As per the guidelines on the GST portal, businesses have the option to choose quarterly filing of Form GSTR-1 under the following conditions:

If the turnover during the previous financial year was up to Rs 5 crore OR

If the business was registered during the current financial year and expects the aggregate turnover to be up to Rs 5 crore.

Please note that if the Quarterly Return option is selected, both Form GSTR-1 and Form GSTR-3B should be filed on a quarterly basis.

Delays in submitting GSTR-1 returns

Delays in submitting GSTR-1 returns can have a domino effect on businesses. Failure to promptly file this information can impede the generation of GSTR-2B, preventing buyers from claiming their Input Tax Credit (ITC) and potentially forcing them to pay their GST liabilities in cash. This can significantly strain the cash flow of companies, especially those with significant input purchases.

The recent technical glitches on the GSTN portal highlight the necessity for robust contingency plans to mitigate future disruptions. As businesses await updates and solutions, it is crucial to address these issues proactively to ensure seamless compliance with GST regulations.