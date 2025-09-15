'Is this simply a way to collect late fees?': CA questions ITR deadline as portal crashes

As frustrated taxpayers flood social media with complaints about a glitchy ITR portal, CA Parag Jain has publicly called out the Income Tax Department and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding urgent clarity on the September 15 filing deadline.

In a LinkedIn post, Jain flagged repeated issues with the government’s tax portal—from failed payments to AIS download errors and buggy ITR utilities. “It’s not even that people delayed filing; the ITR utilities themselves were released late,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“So the question is: are we expecting people not to file at all, or is this simply a way to collect late fees?”

The government, however, has stood firm. In a post on X, the Income Tax Department reiterated that the deadline remains September 15, rejecting viral claims of a September 30 extension.

Jain acknowledged that tech issues can happen but questioned the lack of communication. “If warning messages can be sent multiple times, why can’t we get timely updates on when the site will be back up—or even a clear ‘no extension’ message?” he asked.

Online, users echoed similar frustrations. “Income tax portal is working slowest. Can’t file due to this… This is unacceptable,” one user wrote. Another added: “Government should extend date of ITR as website is stuck and not loading.”

Advertisement

The original due date of July 31 had already been extended to September 15.