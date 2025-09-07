ITR deadline alert: 5 mistakes that could cost your refund or trigger a tax notice

As the September 15 ITR deadline nears, a small mistake could cost you your refund — or worse, trigger penalties. A CA and educator recently highlighted the most common tax filing errors that continue to trip up even seasoned filers.

One taxpayer, Ravi, had been expecting a refund of ₹80,000 — but due to a minor error in his Form 16, his wait stretched to six months. His story isn't unique.

With taxpayers increasingly relying on Form 16, AIS/TIS pre-fill data, and online portals, there’s a growing belief that things can’t go wrong. But tax professionals warn: the devil is in the details.

Here are the five most common mistakes that continue to delay refunds or trigger scrutiny:

1. Choosing the wrong ITR form

Selecting ITR-1 instead of ITR-2 or ITR-3 — depending on income type — can lead to outright rejection of your return.

2. Not disclosing foreign assets

That dormant overseas bank account or an ESOP from a foreign subsidiary must be reported. Non-disclosure can attract hefty penalties.

3. Ignoring multiple Form 16s

If you've changed jobs during the year and fail to include income from one employer, the mismatch can flag you for under-reporting.

4. Skipping disclosure of exempt income

Just because it’s tax-free — like gratuity or leave encashment — doesn’t mean it can be left out. Omission may result in notices under Section 133(6) or 148A.

5. Blindly trusting AIS/TIS data

Pre-filled data often contains errors or duplicates. If you overlook missing FD interest or wrongly reported entries, the liability still falls on you.

Smart tips before the Sept 15 deadline: