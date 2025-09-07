Business Today
ITR deadline alert: 5 mistakes that could cost your refund or trigger a tax notice

With taxpayers increasingly relying on Form 16, AIS/TIS pre-fill data, and online portals, there’s a growing belief that things can’t go wrong. But tax professionals warn: the devil is in the details.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2025 11:17 AM IST
ITR deadline alert: 5 mistakes that could cost your refund or trigger a tax noticeWith the I-T department tightening compliance, blindly trusting automated systems can be a costly mistake. The return you file is still your responsibility.

As the September 15 ITR deadline nears, a small mistake could cost you your refund — or worse, trigger penalties. A CA and educator recently highlighted the most common tax filing errors that continue to trip up even seasoned filers.

One taxpayer, Ravi, had been expecting a refund of ₹80,000 — but due to a minor error in his Form 16, his wait stretched to six months. His story isn't unique.

Here are the five most common mistakes that continue to delay refunds or trigger scrutiny:

1. Choosing the wrong ITR form
Selecting ITR-1 instead of ITR-2 or ITR-3 — depending on income type — can lead to outright rejection of your return.

2. Not disclosing foreign assets
That dormant overseas bank account or an ESOP from a foreign subsidiary must be reported. Non-disclosure can attract hefty penalties.

3. Ignoring multiple Form 16s
If you've changed jobs during the year and fail to include income from one employer, the mismatch can flag you for under-reporting.

4. Skipping disclosure of exempt income
Just because it’s tax-free — like gratuity or leave encashment — doesn’t mean it can be left out. Omission may result in notices under Section 133(6) or 148A.

5. Blindly trusting AIS/TIS data
Pre-filled data often contains errors or duplicates. If you overlook missing FD interest or wrongly reported entries, the liability still falls on you.

Smart tips before the Sept 15 deadline:

  •  Cross-check all income sources
  • Match AIS/TIS with Form 26AS and bank statements
  • Don't file in a hurry — early isn't always accurate
  •  Use the right ITR form for your income mix

 

Published on: Sep 7, 2025 11:17 AM IST
