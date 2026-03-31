ITR Filing 2026: Forms for AY 2026–27 out; ITR-U window extended, ITR-V rules 

The Income Tax Department has notified new Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for Assessment Year 2026–27, along with updated versions of ITR-U (updated return) and ITR-V (verification form), as per news reports. This marks the formal beginning of the ITR filing season for the new assessment year, with the revised ITR-V form set to come into effect from March 31, 2026.

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The ITR-U form, first introduced in 2022, continues to play a key role in helping taxpayers correct mistakes. It allows individuals to file a return if they missed the original deadline, report previously undisclosed income, or rectify errors in an already filed return. The latest update extends the time limit to file ITR-U to 48 months (four years) from the end of the relevant assessment year, offering greater flexibility to taxpayers.

MUST READ: March 31 deadline: File ITR-U 2026 to fix FY2020-21 errors now or face penalty of upto 200%

However, this flexibility comes at a cost. The additional tax payable increases depending on how late the updated return is filed—ranging from 25% to 70% of the tax due over four years. A new reporting column has also been introduced in the updated form to capture additional tax liability in cases where returns are filed in response to tax notices.

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Taxpayers can use ITR-U in several situations, including unreported income, incorrect income classification, reduction of losses, or errors in tax credits and depreciation claims. It also applies in cases where returns are filed in response to notices under Section 148.

READ MORE: More changes than last year? How April 1, 2026 tax rules compare with April 1, 2025

ITR-V

Meanwhile, the ITR-V form remains an essential part of the filing process. It serves as an acknowledgement and proof that a return has been filed.

The ITR-V (Income Tax Return Verification) is a one-page acknowledgement generated when a return is filed online without a digital signature. It must be verified within 30 days for the return to be considered valid and can be downloaded from the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

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Key details about ITR-V

Purpose: Serves as proof and verification of returns filed electronically without a digital signature.

Verification requirement: If not e-verified via OTP, net banking, or other digital methods, a signed physical copy (in blue ink) must be sent via Speed Post to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru.

Timeline: Must be e-verified or submitted within 30 days of filing the return.

Download process: Available on the Income Tax portal under e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns > Download Receipt.

For returns submitted without Aadhaar OTP or digital signature, taxpayers must verify them by submitting ITR-V within 30 days of filing. If verified within this period, the filing date is considered valid from the original submission date.

Overall, the updated forms reflect a continued push towards greater compliance, flexibility, and accuracy in tax filing, while encouraging taxpayers to correct errors within a structured timeline.