ITR filing for FY 2023-24: When should you file rectification form? Check details

Suppose the income tax refund issued to you is lower than the amount you claimed due to the Tax deducted at Source (TDS) credit denial in Form 26AS. In that case, you can request the remaining tax refund by filing a rectification request under Section 154 of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

When the taxpayer submits their tax return, the Income Tax Department will undertake the following steps:

Process the tax return filed by the taxpayer.

Issue an intimation to the taxpayer.

If the taxpayer identifies any obvious errors in the intimation and wishes to correct it, they can do so by submitting a rectification request.

As per the provisions outlined in section 154(1) of the Income Tax Act, it is permissible to submit a rectification request for any of the following types of errors that are clearly evident from the records:

An arithmetical mistake.

A minor clerical error.

An error based on factual inaccuracies.

Errors arising from overlooking mandatory provisions of the law.

To file a rectification request on the new e-Filing tax portal, follow these steps:

> Log in to the e-Filing portal using your valid user ID and password.

> Go to the Services section and choose Rectification.

> Click on New Request on the Rectification page.

> Your PAN will already be filled in automatically. From the drop-down menu, select either Income Tax or Wealth Tax. For this procedure, choose income tax.

> Choose the correct Assessment Year from the drop-down menu and then click on Continue.

If you opt for the Wealth Tax option, it is imperative to furnish the latest intimation reference number for income tax before proceeding by clicking on Continue.

> Select one of the options listed in the 'Request Type' dropdown menu.

> The corresponding schedules associated with your chosen request type will be automatically filled based on the processed return data.

> If amendments are required or if you need to delete a schedule, click on Edit or Delete as needed.

> Once the essential adjustments are made, proceed by clicking on Continue to formally submit the rectification request.

> Upon completion and submission, you will be redirected to the e-Verification page for verification.

Once you submit your rectification request, you will receive a mail or a message notifying you of your 15-digit rectification reference number. You can also find your 15-digit rectification number under Rectification Status after logging in to your e-Filing account.

One should note that a taxpayer cannot view the rectification request status offline. You will be required to log in to the e-Filing portal to view the rectification status.