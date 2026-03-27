Last-minute tax rush? Why you should finish investments before March 31, 2026

With the financial year ending on March 31, taxpayers must complete their tax-saving investments and financial compliance tasks within the deadline to claim deductions for FY 2025-26. Experts caution that waiting until the last few days can lead to missed benefits due to bank holidays, processing delays, or documentation issues.

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For deductions under sections such as 80C, 80D, 80CCD(1B), 24, and 80G, the amount must be credited to the relevant institution before March 31. Simply initiating a payment on the last day may not be enough if the funds are realised after the financial year ends.

This is particularly important for investments like ELSS mutual funds, PPF, tax-saving fixed deposits, life insurance premiums, NPS contributions, and health insurance payments. In the case of mutual funds, the applicable date is the day when the money is credited to the scheme’s account, not the day the investor places the order.

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Financial planners advise completing investments several days before the deadline to avoid risks linked to server issues, bank holidays, or cheque clearance delays. Offline payments, including cheque transactions, can take multiple days to process, while digital modes such as net banking, UPI, or RTGS are usually faster but still subject to cut-off timings.

Key financial tasks to finish before March 31

Apart from investments, taxpayers should review all deductions and compliance requirements before the financial year closes.

Under Section 80C, eligible investments such as PPF, ELSS, LIC, NSC, and tax-saving deposits can provide deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh. Missing the deadline means losing this benefit for the year.

Under Section 80D, health insurance premiums paid for self, spouse, children, or parents can qualify for deductions up to ₹25,000 to ₹75,000 depending on age. Similarly, an additional deduction of ₹50,000 is available for voluntary contributions to the National Pension System under Section 80CCD(1B).

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Taxpayers with home loans must ensure that interest payments are made within the financial year to claim deduction of up to ₹2 lakh under Section 24. Those claiming HRA exemption should keep proper rent receipts and supporting documents.

Donations to eligible institutions under Section 80G, interest payments on education loans under Section 80E, and investments for capital gains exemption under Sections 54, 54EC, and 54F must also be completed before March 31 to qualify for tax relief.

Compliance deadlines also important

Experts say taxpayers should also check advance tax payments, TDS/TCS compliance, and submission of investment proofs to employers. Failure to do so may result in higher TDS deduction, interest under Sections 234B and 234C, or penalties.

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Tax professionals note that these deductions are available mainly to individuals who opt for the old tax regime, as the new regime allows limited exemptions.

With the deadline approaching, taxpayers are advised to review their finances early and complete all investments and payments well before March 31 to avoid last-minute errors and ensure full tax benefits.