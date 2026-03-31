March 31 deadline today: PAN rules, tax savings & more; Wrap up these money tasks before the day ends

With March 31 here, there is little time left to sort your finances before the financial year closes. Missing deadlines today can lead to higher tax deductions, extra paperwork or lost benefits.

Here are the key tasks you should complete before the day ends.

Apply for PAN if you want a simpler process

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If you are planning to apply for a PAN card using minimal documentation, this is your last chance to do it easily. At present, Aadhaar can be used as a standalone document, making the process quicker.

Delaying this could mean a longer application process with additional documentation requirements in the next financial year.

Complete tax-saving investments

For those following the old tax regime, today is the final opportunity to invest and reduce taxable income for the current financial year.

Investments in options such as Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and the National Pension System must be completed before the day ends to qualify for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Taxpayers should also ensure that contributions are actually credited within the deadline. In addition to tax benefits, these schemes require minimum yearly deposits to keep accounts active, making timely contributions essential.

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Submit proofs to your employer

If you have already declared your investments, make sure you submit the required proofs to your employer today.

Most companies have a payroll cut-off, and missing it could result in higher tax being deducted from your salary. While you can claim a refund later, it may affect your immediate cash flow.

Use ITR-U to fix past filings

If you missed reporting deductions earlier, the updated return facility under ITR-U allows you to correct returns for Assessment Year 2021-22.

This provides a limited opportunity to revise filings and include missed details, though it may involve additional tax liability.

With the financial year closing today, completing these steps can help you avoid last-minute stress and keep your finances in order.